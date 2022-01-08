Take a look at these homes on the market in Ottawa

(Ottawa, IL) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Ottawa. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

3883 East 2050Th Road, Serena, 60549 3 Beds 3 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,778 Square Feet | Built in 1992

1st floor master bedroom suite! Plus 2 bedrooms & full bathroom upstairs. 2 1/2 baths. Excellent layout! Enjoy outside living from your HUGE front porch! 1800 square foot home (plus the full basement) on almost ONE acre of land in Serena with fenced back yard. Open kitchen with island and great storage options. Large dining room open to kitchen with plenty of space for large table plus added space for multiple uses. Spacious living room. Only carpet (NEW) is on stairs to 2nd floor. Fenced back yard with dog kennel/house. 2.5 Car Garage with insulated garage attic for addtional storage. Garage has 240 volt outlet. Upgrades and improvements include: BRAND NEW High Efficency Furnance (December 2021) - Goodman 80,000 BTU, NEW Air Conditioner (2021), NEW Water Heater (2020), FRESHLY Painted 1st Floor (2021), NEW Wood Laminate Floors in All Bedrooms & Hallway (2021) NEW Carpet on Stairs (2021) NEW Oil Rubbed Bronze Faucets (2021) NEW Closet Doors in Bedrooms (2021) NEW Light Fixtures, NEW Ceiling Fans (2021) NEW Microwave (2021), NEW Screens (2021), REPLACED Cold Water Lines (2017), Excellent water quality with 2 Omni House Water Filters & Water Softner (2017) Full basement with recessed lighting in place. Watch the SUNRISE from your front porch and the SUNSET from you deck! MOTIVATED SELLER - Bring Your Offers!

For open house information, contact Tara Kovach, RE/MAX Action at 800-276-2600

900 Deerfield Lane, Ottawa, 61350 4 Beds 4 Baths | $380,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,025 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Gorgeous newly remodeled two story home with 4 bedrooms (huge loft can be used as 4th bedroom or left as loft area!), 2 full baths, 2 half baths, with a totally refinished walkout basement. It is located at the end of a cul-de-sac, on a wooded lot with pond. Huge vaulted ceilings, glass sun room, brand new kitchen with custom cabinets, quartz countertops, new stainless appliances, wine fridge, engineered hardwood flooring, a breathtaking new fireplace feature wall in the Family Room & 2 stunning staircases leading to the 2nd level of this breathtaking home. The spacious newly remodeled walk out basement is complete with a sauna in the half bath, and 2 fully finished areas that can be used as MANY different spaces! Choose a theatre room, playroom, exercise room, entertainment room (just add a bar!), office or any other space you desire! Walk out on the deck and patio to enjoy the peacefulness of the wooded backside and pond of the home! Per previous owner, home is wired for CAT 5 Ethernet (current owner didn't use) and rolled insulation in the walls, ceilings and flooring for sound proofing. Concrete pad poured waiting for your shed, mancave or she-shed. Too many wonderful features to list...so come see it today! Make it yours for the holidays!

For open house information, contact Valarie Wharrie, Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group at 815-553-2406

1777 North 3604Th Road, Ottawa, 61350 5 Beds 4 Baths | $525,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,148 Square Feet | Built in 2000

This gorgeous 5 bedroom, 4 full bath all brick home has it all!! Quality custom built with impressive detailing and dramatic features throughout this 3100 +/- sq ft beauty. Abundance of windows provide ample natural light and amazing views. Well maintained, one owner home sits proudly on 1.4 acres. Grand, 2 story foyer features a stunning massive arched window and a gorgeous oak staircase. Dream kitchen with breakfast bar, granite counters, walk-in pantry, ample cabinets, and an eating area overlooking the backyard. Luxurious main floor master suite includes tray ceiling, brick fireplace, great private bath, whirlpool, double sink vanity, separate shower, and walk-in closet. Family room features a unique brick wall fireplace. Beautiful solid oak trim, solid 6 panel oak doors, gleaming hardwood flooring, and elaborate crown molding. Plenty of storage, ample space, and walk-in closets in all 5 spacious bedrooms! Main floor laundry with utility sink. The full basement offers plumbing rough-in for a 5th bathroom, an access to the garage, and endless possibilities. Heated 3 car finished garage includes hot/cold water, floor drain, and an attic access. The 36'x48' barn/outbuilding has a new wood shake roof and painted exterior 2021, 200 amp service, and great space for lawn equipment, workshop, storage, etc. Lower tax rate 7.08%. Peaceful and serene country living. Located in Crooked Creek Estates just minutes from Ottawa's dining and shopping plus easy access to I-80.

For open house information, contact Kimberly Eddy, Century 21 Windsor Realty at 815-434-2122

2643 North Il Route 178 Highway, Utica, 61373 3 Beds 4 Baths | $265,000 | Townhouse | 2,800 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Just 90 minutes from Chicago, nestled in the heart of Starved Rock Country, this beautiful 3 bedroom/4 bath wilderness retreat is waiting for your entertainment and enjoyment year round! This cabin comes fully furnished and has many updates. Close proximity to 3 state parks, including Starved Rock State Park and Matthiessen Park. Kitchen has ample cabinetry with all stainless steel kitchen appliances and washer and dryer to remain. Open concept on main floor to kitchen, dining area and living room with vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace. Cabin sleeps 18 comfortably.Upstairs master bedroom with gas fireplace and jacuzzi tub. Lower level has 2 bedrooms, one with 2 queen beds and the other bedroom has 2 queen beds, jacuzzi tub and gas fireplace. Snow removal, lawn care, water, sewer, daily trash pick-up, cable, internet & exterior maintenance included with the monthly HOA fee. New tankless on demand water heater, new A/C unit and new washer and dryer.

For open house information, contact Linda Kaszynski, Janko Realty & Development at 815-223-3875