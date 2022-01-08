Take a look at these homes on the market in Berea

(Berea, KY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Berea will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

160 Menifee Lane Lane, Berea, 40403 3 Beds 1 Bath | $280,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,184 Square Feet | Built in None

This a RARE find in Berea, Ky. Only 5 minutes from the Folks Arts and Craft Capital of Ky. there exists a secluded 13+/- acres located at the end of Menifee Lane off Haiti Road. A comfortable home is nestled on an acre of cleared land surrounded by fields and woods, offering great privacy. Approximately 1 acre faces Haiti road in addition to a separate winding Lane that leads you home. This property suits many needs. It can be a perfect oasis for a retired couple or room to explore for a young family. It could be developed into a small farm....plenty of room for gardening. Only 5 minutes to downtown Berea and Berea College. Only 5 minutes to I-75, Only 45 minutes from Lexington Airport and world famous Keeneland Race Track as well as University of Kentucky.

For open house information, contact Nola G Newman, Nola Newman Realty at 859-200-5235

517 Brady Lane, Berea, 40403 4 Beds 3 Baths | $259,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,123 Square Feet | Built in 2011

Looking for more living space? This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home is the one you have been waiting for! The foyer leads to the living room that includes a 16 foot tall triple tray ceiling. The open concept flows into the dining area, and kitchen where you will find a spacious kitchen with new stainless appliances and ample cabinet space. The large master suite is located on the 1st floor, and a bonus room (currently used as 5th bedroom) that would be the perfect office space, nursery, playroom etc. Outside, the deck leads to a fenced backyard perfect for children and/or pets. Don't miss this one call me today!

For open house information, contact Judd Hisel, Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate Cypress Berea at 859-986-8449

915 Cabernet Drive, Berea, 40403 6 Beds 3 Baths | $379,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,122 Square Feet | Built in 2011

WOW! A true 6 bedroom all brick ranch home on a lovely flat lot with farm views... you're not dreaming! This spacious, well built home features a split bedroom design on the main level, energy efficient construction (original builder built this home for themselves), tall ceilings, gorgeous crown molding & cased openings throughout, LOADS of storage, fresh paint, newer deck, stainless appliances, granite counter tops throughout kitchen and main level baths, hardwood floors in main living areas, low maintenance landscaping rock, under the garage storm shelter space for storage and safety, awesome kitchen island/bar ideal for entertaining or a quick breakfast. Primary ensuite is luxurious with double sinks, gorgeous tiled walk in shower w/granite bench and walk in closet. The chandelier in front bedroom will be replaced. 24 hour kick out clause contract in place as of 1/5/22

For open house information, contact Amanda Marcum, Berkshire Hathaway H S Foster Realtors at 859-623-9427

165 Bratcher Lane, Berea, 40403 3 Beds 3 Baths | $176,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,650 Square Feet | Built in 1989

3 bedroom home located in Suncrest Meadows. Large fireplace, spacious deck, 2 car garage, and partially furnished basement. Home is convenient to Berea College, The Pinnacles, and other Berea highlights.

For open house information, contact Cassandra Adams, Realty World Adams & Associates at 859-314-7878