Deming, NM

House hunt Deming: See what’s on the market now

 1 day ago

(Deming, NM) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Deming will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1755 Sw Yuma Road, Deming, 88030

3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,896 Square Feet | Built in 2003

If you're looking lots of space a great view, look no further! This beautiful Southwestern style home south of Deming sits on 10 acres. The home has 1896 sqft living area and was built in 2003. This home welcomes you with an open floor plan for the living room and dining area. It has 3 large bedrooms, 2 full baths and an office. The master bedroom is huge and has a walk-in closet with a lot of storage. Tile throughout, 2 car detached garage, RV hook ups, dog run, and horses are allowed. The views are amazing, come and see it! This house won't last! With low inventory this home is a must-see gem! Please call for your showing today!

1709 S Bryant Drive, Deming, 88030

3 Beds 2 Baths | $104,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,744 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Attention investors this one won't last long! This 3-bedroom home offers lots of potential! Good size yard and storage shed out back. Needs some TLC will be sold As-Is.

6120 Hwy 549 Se, Deming, 88030

3 Beds 2 Baths | $128,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Super spacious property! Manufactured mobile home is not permanently set. Home has been nicely maintained and includes split bedroom floor plan. Includes refrigerated air and is move in ready! Plenty of room for workshop, pool, and animals. Call for your showing today.

2916 Driver Road Se, Deming, 88030

2 Beds 2 Baths | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,553 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Very cute 2 bedroom. 2 bath home is ready for its new owners!Country Club Estates, a 55+ community is a quaint setting for this home. Built in 2001and features a Gas Kiva fireplace in living room.Office/computer area off kitchen. Master suite with walk incloset, tiled floors, easy access to town and welcoming enclosed front patio. HOA w/ CC&R's andlow yearly fee.

