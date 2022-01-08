ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Radford, VA

Take a look at these homes on the market in Radford

Radford Daily
Radford Daily
 1 day ago

(Radford, VA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Radford will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QX59U_0dgPQTAa00

150 Fisher Street, Christiansburg, 24073

3 Beds 2 Baths | $170,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,296 Square Feet | Built in 2003

This one level home is conveniently located near I81 and 460 in Christiansburg. Featuring an open floor plan and many new upgrades, this home would be the perfect starter home for anyone!

For open house information, contact Hannah Cole, GRAVITY Real Estate Group, Inc. at 540-739-3153

Copyright © 2022 New River Valley Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NRVMLSVA-413675)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vv8zB_0dgPQTAa00

106 Duncan Lane, Radford, 24141

3 Beds 2 Baths | $190,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,322 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Welcome home! This well-maintained Radford home is ready for new owners. Enjoy one level living with 3-Bedrooms, 2-Baths, covered front porch, and wide driveway for ample parking. Looking for an open floor plan? The open living, dining, and kitchen space feature wood-look floors and plenty of natural light for an open and airy atmosphere. The kitchen is complete with an island and pantry for additional counter and storage space. Owner's suite features a large closet and bathroom with step-in shower. Schedule your showing and move quickly to make this house your new home.

For open house information, contact Sara Roberts, RE/MAX 8 - Blacksburg at 540-552-8855

Copyright © 2022 New River Valley Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NRVMLSVA-413912)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16bXHA_0dgPQTAa00

1315 Mud Pike Rd, Christiansburg, 24073

2 Beds 1 Bath | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,035 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Come See this Unique Property Zoned both Commercial and Residential. Lots of Potential and Opportunity for Investors, Businesses or 1st Time Home Buyers. Prime Location in Close Proximity to I81, on a Level Corner Lot. Elementary School : ChristiansburgMiddle School : ChristiansburgHigh School : Christiansburg

For open house information, contact ERIC GILLIARD, LONG & FOSTER - BOTETOURT at 540-992-2064

Copyright © 2022 Roanoke Valley Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RVARVA-871066)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12oHKN_0dgPQTAa00

3671 Pilot Road, Riner, 24149

3 Beds 1 Bath | $154,900 | Single Family Residence | 960 Square Feet | Built in 1975

This 3 bedroom remodeled, move-in ready ranch home offers the new owner a great floor plan, upgraded kitchen, hardwoods floors in common areas, and fresh interior paint. All kitchen appliances and washer/dryer convey. Large back deck and storage building with power. Only minutes to downtown Christiansburg, in Auburn School district. Call to schedule your visit today!

For open house information, contact Brian McHone, RE/MAX 8 - Blacksburg at 540-552-8855

Copyright © 2022 New River Valley Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NRVMLSVA-413900)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

19 dead in Bronx apartment fire, including 9 children

19 people are dead including nine children after a Bronx fire in an apartment building. New York City Mayor Eric Adams called the fire the worst the city has seen in 30 years. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Jan. 9, 2022.
BRONX, NY
NBC News

Tennis star Novak Djokovic wins appeal of visa cancellation in Australian court

Novak Djokovic won his appeal to stay in Australia on Monday after the country’s authorities barred entry to the tennis star over his Covid-19 vaccination status. At a virtual hearing at the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia in Melbourne on Monday, Judge Anthony Kelly said Djokovic must be released from immigration detention within 30 minutes of the order being made.
TENNIS
The Associated Press

US, Russia meet for talks amid tensions linked to Ukraine

GENEVA (AP) — Senior U.S. and Russian officials formally launched special talks on strategic stability on Monday as part of a flurry of diplomatic activity in Europe this week aimed at defusing tensions over a Russian military buildup on the border with Ukraine, though no major breakthrough was immediately in sight.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Christiansburg, VA
City
Blacksburg, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Christiansburg, VA
Business
City
Radford, VA
Local
Virginia Real Estate
NBC News

Alec Baldwin says he will comply with ‘Rust’ shooting probe

Alec Baldwin said Saturday that there's no truth to any suggestion he hasn't been complying with the investigation into the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" in October. Speaking in a video he posted to Instagram, Baldwin addressed the issue of his cellphone. “Any suggestion that...
CELEBRITIES
CNN

Rep. Jim Jordan indicates he won't meet with January 6 committee

(CNN) — Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio indicated he doesn't plan to cooperate with a request to meet to meet with the House select committee investigating January 6, according to a defiant letter he sent to committee Chair Bennie Thompson on Sunday. While Jordan -- a top congressional...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Welcome Home#Kitchen Appliances#Home Buyers#Housing List#I81#Christiansburghigh School#Long Foster Botetourt
CBS News

Golden Globes go on without guests, telecast or host

The Golden Globe Awards, Hollywood's so-called biggest party that regularly drew 18 million television viewers, was reduced to a live-blog Sunday night for its 79th edition. The embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association proceeded with its film awards Sunday night without a telecast, nominees, a red carpet, a host, press or even a livestream. Instead, members of the HFPA and some recipients of the group's philanthropic grants gathered at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for a 90-minute private event, announcing the names of the film and television winners on the organization's social media feeds.
CELEBRITIES
Radford Daily

Radford Daily

Radford, VA
136
Followers
535
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Radford Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy