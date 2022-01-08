Take a look at these homes on the market in Radford

(Radford, VA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Radford will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

150 Fisher Street, Christiansburg, 24073 3 Beds 2 Baths | $170,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,296 Square Feet | Built in 2003

This one level home is conveniently located near I81 and 460 in Christiansburg. Featuring an open floor plan and many new upgrades, this home would be the perfect starter home for anyone!

106 Duncan Lane, Radford, 24141 3 Beds 2 Baths | $190,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,322 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Welcome home! This well-maintained Radford home is ready for new owners. Enjoy one level living with 3-Bedrooms, 2-Baths, covered front porch, and wide driveway for ample parking. Looking for an open floor plan? The open living, dining, and kitchen space feature wood-look floors and plenty of natural light for an open and airy atmosphere. The kitchen is complete with an island and pantry for additional counter and storage space. Owner's suite features a large closet and bathroom with step-in shower. Schedule your showing and move quickly to make this house your new home.

1315 Mud Pike Rd, Christiansburg, 24073 2 Beds 1 Bath | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,035 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Come See this Unique Property Zoned both Commercial and Residential. Lots of Potential and Opportunity for Investors, Businesses or 1st Time Home Buyers. Prime Location in Close Proximity to I81, on a Level Corner Lot. Elementary School : ChristiansburgMiddle School : ChristiansburgHigh School : Christiansburg

3671 Pilot Road, Riner, 24149 3 Beds 1 Bath | $154,900 | Single Family Residence | 960 Square Feet | Built in 1975

This 3 bedroom remodeled, move-in ready ranch home offers the new owner a great floor plan, upgraded kitchen, hardwoods floors in common areas, and fresh interior paint. All kitchen appliances and washer/dryer convey. Large back deck and storage building with power. Only minutes to downtown Christiansburg, in Auburn School district. Call to schedule your visit today!

