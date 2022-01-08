Take a look at these homes on the market in Buffalo

(Buffalo, MN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Buffalo. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

10801 Settlers Lane, Hanover, 55341 2 Beds 2 Baths | $404,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,469 Square Feet | Built in 2022

JP Brooks presents the Riverwood Detached Townhome in the desirable Bridges at Hanover community. Home features a deck, four season porch, patio, walkout basement, and full Hardie board exterior. All living facilities are on the main level. Upgraded cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops throughout, LVP flooring in the main areas of home and a stunning vault ceiling with gas fireplace in the living room. Master bath features tile flooring and tile shower walls. Basement can be finished to include a spacious family room, 3rd and 4th bedrooms and a 3/4 bath for an additional 957 sq ft. Pictures taken from a similar plan. Finishes may differ. Approximate completion February 2022!

For open house information, contact Josh Pomerleau, JP Willman Realty Twin Cities at 763-225-1300

11561 55Th Street Ne, Albertville, 55301 3 Beds 2 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,005 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Great home in convenient location. Close to shopping, schools etc. New furnace, water heater, new carpet in most rooms, HUGE deck and over sized double garage. Large entry with large closet. Closet units in upper bedrooms and huge multiple closets in lower bedroom.

For open house information, contact Karen Ziegelman, Keller Williams Realty Elite at 952-999-7500

369 Freedom Lane, Delano, 55328 3 Beds 2 Baths | $381,305 | Single Family Residence | 1,527 Square Feet | Built in None

The Garrison is a cozy one-level living floor plan with a charming exterior. The Garrison offers a spacious kitchen, large center island, granite countertops, walk-in pantry, dinette, family room with the option to add an electric fireplace. Relax in the luxurious bedroom suite that includes a private bath with double quartz vanities and a walk-in closet. The Garrison also offers an additional bedroom and full bath, or make it into a flex room, perfect for an office!Click the blue Request Info button for more information! *Photos and videos are representational only. Options may vary.

For open house information, contact Liberty Landing Sales Office D.R. Horton - Minnesota

252 3Rd Street Sw, Delano, 55328 4 Beds 3 Baths | $523,742 | Single Family Residence | 2,372 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Beautiful new construction "Cambridge Plus" model by Drake Homes. 4 large bedrooms all on upper level. Master suite with private bath, including soaker tub and separate shower, double vanity sink and walk-in closet. Upper level laundry. Open and bright main level with stone surround gas fireplace. Kitchen with large center island, 42" upper cabinets, soft close doors and drawers throughout. Upgraded, exclusive color granite counters in kitchen and 1/2 bath. Tiled backsplash. Large walk-in pantry. Mud room with lockers and a den/office rounds off the main level. Walkout unfinished basement ready for your finishing touches. Sheetrocked and insulated oversized garage with additional 10x10 flex space in the rear. Amazing curb appeal with stylish vinyl board on batten front exterior with black windows. Other lots and home plans are available to customize to meet your needs and budget.

For open house information, contact Jeffrey Vanderlinde, RE/MAX Edge at 763-972-5100