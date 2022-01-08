Top homes for sale in Pikeville

(Pikeville, KY) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Pikeville than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

121 Shelby Yard, Shelbiana, 41501 2 Beds 1 Bath | $19,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,280 Square Feet | Built in None

This home has a nice living room with a stone fireplace, kitchen and dining, full bath and laundry on the first floor. Upstairs has a bedroom (no closet) or office space with large gathering room. Seller will not complete any repairs to the subject property, either lender or buyer requested. The property is sold in AS IS condition. All conditions are unknown.

193 Tracey Street, Pikeville, 41501 3 Beds 2 Baths | $365,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,906 Square Feet | Built in 1991

BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED & CONVENIENTLY LOCATED - MOVE-IN READY HOME!!! This is a 3 bedroom/2 bath, one-story home that sits on the end-cap lot in Hidden Valley Subdivision. This home has been extensively renovated and is in immaculate condition. Renovations include: New shingle roof, new hardwood/tile flooring (entire home), new cabinetry & granite countertops (kitchen & baths), construction of large walk-in laundry, new crown-moulding (entire home), new lighting (entire home), new paint (entire home), new fireplace insert (2016). Remodeled bathrooms (2018). New water heater & new asphalt driveway (2021). This is an agent-owned property.

184 Stonehenge Drive, Pikeville, 41501 4 Beds 4 Baths | $669,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,830 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Beautiful one of a kind log home in the city! Open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, 2 fireplaces, office that could be a 5th bedroom, full finished basement with kitchen, 2 separate driveways to home. A REAL MUST SEE home!

631 Burning Fork, Pikeville, 41501 3 Beds 2 Baths | $55,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,172 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Location only a few minutes to downtown Pikeville. Extremely well kept home with living room, kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and laundry room. This home has a propane fireplace and propane heat. Must see this great remodeled home, move in ready. Large yard with approx. 1/2 acre land. Front deck to enjoy the view and covered back patio & deck to enjoy entertaining. This is a completely remodeled home at a fantastic price!

