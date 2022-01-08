ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pikeville, KY

Top homes for sale in Pikeville

Pikeville News Beat
Pikeville News Beat
 1 day ago

(Pikeville, KY) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Pikeville than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ViJmA_0dgPQPdg00

121 Shelby Yard, Shelbiana, 41501

2 Beds 1 Bath | $19,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,280 Square Feet | Built in None

This home has a nice living room with a stone fireplace, kitchen and dining, full bath and laundry on the first floor. Upstairs has a bedroom (no closet) or office space with large gathering room. Seller will not complete any repairs to the subject property, either lender or buyer requested. The property is sold in AS IS condition. All conditions are unknown.

For open house information, contact Patrina Compton, Valley Agency, Inc. at 606-478-7100

Copyright © 2022 Eastern Kentucky Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EKTARKY-115518)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OgT3s_0dgPQPdg00

193 Tracey Street, Pikeville, 41501

3 Beds 2 Baths | $365,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,906 Square Feet | Built in 1991

BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED & CONVENIENTLY LOCATED - MOVE-IN READY HOME!!! This is a 3 bedroom/2 bath, one-story home that sits on the end-cap lot in Hidden Valley Subdivision. This home has been extensively renovated and is in immaculate condition. Renovations include: New shingle roof, new hardwood/tile flooring (entire home), new cabinetry & granite countertops (kitchen & baths), construction of large walk-in laundry, new crown-moulding (entire home), new lighting (entire home), new paint (entire home), new fireplace insert (2016). Remodeled bathrooms (2018). New water heater & new asphalt driveway (2021). This is an agent-owned property.

For open house information, contact Jonathan Tyler Hazelett, Hensley Real Estate Services at 606-432-2040

Copyright © 2022 Eastern Kentucky Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EKTARKY-115860)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32uupp_0dgPQPdg00

184 Stonehenge Drive, Pikeville, 41501

4 Beds 4 Baths | $669,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,830 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Beautiful one of a kind log home in the city! Open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, 2 fireplaces, office that could be a 5th bedroom, full finished basement with kitchen, 2 separate driveways to home. A REAL MUST SEE home!

For open house information, contact Ellen Harris, Century 21 American Way Realty at 606-886-9100

Copyright © 2022 Eastern Kentucky Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EKTARKY-116384)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wvJua_0dgPQPdg00

631 Burning Fork, Pikeville, 41501

3 Beds 2 Baths | $55,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,172 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Location only a few minutes to downtown Pikeville. Extremely well kept home with living room, kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and laundry room. This home has a propane fireplace and propane heat. Must see this great remodeled home, move in ready. Large yard with approx. 1/2 acre land. Front deck to enjoy the view and covered back patio & deck to enjoy entertaining. This is a completely remodeled home at a fantastic price!

For open house information, contact Patty Svarczkopf, Re/Max Legacy Group at 606-432-1955

Copyright © 2022 Eastern Kentucky Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EKTARKY-116221)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

19 dead in Bronx apartment fire, including 9 children

19 people are dead including nine children after a Bronx fire in an apartment building. New York City Mayor Eric Adams called the fire the worst the city has seen in 30 years. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Jan. 9, 2022.
BRONX, NY
NBC News

Tennis star Novak Djokovic wins appeal of visa cancellation in Australian court

Novak Djokovic won his appeal to stay in Australia on Monday after the country’s authorities barred entry to the tennis star over his Covid-19 vaccination status. At a virtual hearing at the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia in Melbourne on Monday, Judge Anthony Kelly said Djokovic must be released from immigration detention within 30 minutes of the order being made.
TENNIS
The Associated Press

US, Russia meet for talks amid tensions linked to Ukraine

GENEVA (AP) — Senior U.S. and Russian officials formally launched special talks on strategic stability on Monday as part of a flurry of diplomatic activity in Europe this week aimed at defusing tensions over a Russian military buildup on the border with Ukraine, though no major breakthrough was immediately in sight.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kentucky State
Kentucky Real Estate
Local
Kentucky Business
City
Pikeville, KY
Pikeville, KY
Business
NBC News

Alec Baldwin says he will comply with ‘Rust’ shooting probe

Alec Baldwin said Saturday that there's no truth to any suggestion he hasn't been complying with the investigation into the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" in October. Speaking in a video he posted to Instagram, Baldwin addressed the issue of his cellphone. “Any suggestion that...
CELEBRITIES
CNN

Rep. Jim Jordan indicates he won't meet with January 6 committee

(CNN) — Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio indicated he doesn't plan to cooperate with a request to meet to meet with the House select committee investigating January 6, according to a defiant letter he sent to committee Chair Bennie Thompson on Sunday. While Jordan -- a top congressional...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Crown#Water Heater#Housing List#American Way Realty
CBS News

Golden Globes go on without guests, telecast or host

The Golden Globe Awards, Hollywood's so-called biggest party that regularly drew 18 million television viewers, was reduced to a live-blog Sunday night for its 79th edition. The embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association proceeded with its film awards Sunday night without a telecast, nominees, a red carpet, a host, press or even a livestream. Instead, members of the HFPA and some recipients of the group's philanthropic grants gathered at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for a 90-minute private event, announcing the names of the film and television winners on the organization's social media feeds.
CELEBRITIES
Pikeville News Beat

Pikeville News Beat

Pikeville, KY
376
Followers
577
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pikeville News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy