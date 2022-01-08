Top homes for sale in Hillsborough

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough, NC

(Hillsborough, NC) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Hillsborough. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

715 Bend Court, Efland, 27243

4 Beds 3 Baths | $590,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,177 Square Feet | Built in 2014

This custom, one owner home, minutes from Hillsborough features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, formal dining room, spacious family room with fireplace, dream kitchen with 2 ovens, built in microwave, tile backsplash and an amazing walk-in pantry. Primary on the main features two walk in closets, primary bath with 2 sinks, garden tub, walk in tile shower and separate toilet closet. Upstairs features a huge bonus room, 3 additional bedrooms, a workout room and an office. There is a large deck overlooking the huge 3.69 acre lot, oversized side entry garage. The home is currently being used as a 4 bedroom, but the perc on file is a 5 bedroom, so you could use the office as a bedroom or build on!

515 Haven Hill Road, Hillsborough, 27278

5 Beds 3 Baths | $434,330 | Single Family Residence | 2,368 Square Feet | Built in 2021

The Robie is a well thought out plan with no wasted space! This 5 bedroom home features a downstairs bedroom with a bathroom that includes a walk in shower. The open concept kitchen includes white cabinetry, tile backsplash & granite countertops. 4 other bedrooms will be located upstairs along with a loft that is perfect for a home office or homework station! The Master Bedroom incudes a large walk in closet paired w/ a bathroom that includes a walk-in shower w/ ceramic tile. Pictures are of a Model Home.

1212 Crystal View, Mebane, 27302

3 Beds 2 Baths | $253,800 | 1,091 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Vacant! Nestled 3BDRM 2BTH Single-level home. Cozy living room, large eat—in kitchen off living room, three comfortable bedrooms; including owners retreat featuring en-suite with WIC. Enjoy serene backyard and side deck. Close to HWY. This home is a must see.

2302 Thunder Road, Durham, 27712

5 Beds 4 Baths | $520,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,857 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Amazing opportunity in one of North Durham's most popular locations. 5 Bedrooms, 3.5 baths, Owners suite down and what could be a master bedroom upstairs. Formal dinning room, family room w/fireplace, Kitchen and sunroom. 2 car garage, and deck. Close to shopping, Duke, RTP and RDU, easy access to Eno State Park.

