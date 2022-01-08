Take a look at these homes on the East Liverpool market now

(East Liverpool, OH) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in East Liverpool will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

736 Sophia St, East Liverpool, 43920 3 Beds 2 Baths | $29,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1924

Great rental property in East Liverpool. Just add a few touches and it's ready to go. Call today for your private showing. Property being sold as is. House has been condemned by the city.

515 Elm St, East Liverpool, 43920 3 Beds 1 Bath | $42,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,902 Square Feet | Built in 1900

PRICED TO SELL!! Recently updated 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in East Liverpool. Come check out the new flooring throughout the main floor, with updated kitchen, beautiful bath and new paint! This home will not last, call today to schedule your private showing!

47336 Bell School Rd, East Liverpool, 43920 2 Beds 1 Bath | $155,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,144 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Brick Ranch Home in a Great Location! This home is located 1 mile from Beaver Creek State Park, 1.5 miles from Beaver Local School, and 2 miles from Beaver Creek Meadows Golf Course. The home has a large living room featuring a brick fireplace that has a wood burner insert. The eat-in kitchen and dining room have a glass door leading to a covered back patio enclosed by a brick half-wall. Also on the first floor are two bedrooms, the laundry, and a full bathroom with a walk-in shower. The attached two-car garage has access to the home and two automatic door openers. The full basement is unfinished. The bottom of the driveway is scheduled to be paved.

1148 Riverside Ave, Wellsville, 43968 3 Beds 1 Bath | $100,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,115 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Welcome HOME to this newly renovated house! All the work is done. New siding, all new paint and flooring throughout the home! Don't miss your chance to move right into this beautiful home with gorgeous river views!

