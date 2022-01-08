ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Liverpool, OH

Take a look at these homes on the East Liverpool market now

East Liverpool Updates
East Liverpool Updates
 1 day ago

(East Liverpool, OH) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in East Liverpool will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L8Nmb_0dgPQLM000

736 Sophia St, East Liverpool, 43920

3 Beds 2 Baths | $29,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1924

Great rental property in East Liverpool. Just add a few touches and it's ready to go. Call today for your private showing. Property being sold as is. House has been condemned by the city.

For open house information, contact Lori Hooper, Cedar One Realty at 330-932-0895

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HW0kW_0dgPQLM000

515 Elm St, East Liverpool, 43920

3 Beds 1 Bath | $42,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,902 Square Feet | Built in 1900

PRICED TO SELL!! Recently updated 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in East Liverpool. Come check out the new flooring throughout the main floor, with updated kitchen, beautiful bath and new paint! This home will not last, call today to schedule your private showing!

For open house information, contact Kelly L Warren, Kelly Warren and Associates RE Solutions at 330-717-2689

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CLpcw_0dgPQLM000

47336 Bell School Rd, East Liverpool, 43920

2 Beds 1 Bath | $155,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,144 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Brick Ranch Home in a Great Location! This home is located 1 mile from Beaver Creek State Park, 1.5 miles from Beaver Local School, and 2 miles from Beaver Creek Meadows Golf Course. The home has a large living room featuring a brick fireplace that has a wood burner insert. The eat-in kitchen and dining room have a glass door leading to a covered back patio enclosed by a brick half-wall. Also on the first floor are two bedrooms, the laundry, and a full bathroom with a walk-in shower. The attached two-car garage has access to the home and two automatic door openers. The full basement is unfinished. The bottom of the driveway is scheduled to be paved.

For open house information, contact Zach Underwood, Underwood & Associates at 330-385-8580

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gtMTE_0dgPQLM000

1148 Riverside Ave, Wellsville, 43968

3 Beds 1 Bath | $100,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,115 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Welcome HOME to this newly renovated house! All the work is done. New siding, all new paint and flooring throughout the home! Don't miss your chance to move right into this beautiful home with gorgeous river views!

For open house information, contact Jessica Kidder, River Valley Realty at 330-385-2288

