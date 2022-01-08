ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elko, NV

Take a look at these homes for sale in Elko

 1 day ago

(Elko, NV) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Elko. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lz0x0_0dgPQIhp00

120 Chris Avenue, Elko, 89801

4 Beds 3 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,090 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Nice home in need of a bit of TLC. Walk into the living room with nice windows and very spacious. Up a few steps and your in kitchen / dining room. Master is roomy and bathroom with garden tub for those long soaks. Another bedroom and full bath. Down a few steps and your in a very cozy familyroom. 2 more bedrooms and another full bath. The final basement is unfinished. Was finished at one time with pellet stove but flooded from the sprinkler system. System is down and not guaranteed. Close to school and shopping. Take a look at this one. Too good to pass.

For open house information, contact Bonnie Bawcom, Bawcom Real Estate at 775-753-6379

Copyright © 2022 Elko County Board of Realtors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CfGku_0dgPQIhp00

1948 Elkhorn Circle, Elko, 89801

4 Beds 2 Baths | $420,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,114 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Model: The Amargosa Status - Permitted. Buyers may choose colors. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Standard features: Granite countertops, soft close cabinets, and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless-steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Builder to pay up to $4,000 toward buyers closing costs. Up to $1,000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only.

For open house information, contact Victoria Blair, Coldwell Banker Excel at 775-738-4078

Copyright © 2022 Elko County Board of Realtors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B3ABg_0dgPQIhp00

124 Lori Lane, Elko, 89801

4 Beds 2 Baths | $619,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,141 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Model: The Spring Creek ll Status - Permitted. Buyer may choose colors. Estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Price includes water softener, water filter and reverse osmosis system. Standard features: Granite countertops, soft close cabinets and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless-steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Up to $1000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only.

For open house information, contact Victoria Blair, Coldwell Banker Excel at 775-738-4078

Copyright © 2022 Elko County Board of Realtors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZMdWi_0dgPQIhp00

1858 Deerfield Way, Elko, 89801

3 Beds 2 Baths | $342,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,503 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Model: The Fallon II. Status: Complete. See selections in Associated Docs. Standard features: Granite countertops, soft close cabinets and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless-steel appliances including: microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Builder to pay up to $4,000 toward buyers closing costs. Up to $1,000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only.

For open house information, contact Victoria Blair, Coldwell Banker Excel at 775-738-4078

Copyright © 2022 Elko County Board of Realtors.

See more property details

Comments / 0

Elko, NV
With Elko Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

