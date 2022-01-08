ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, MN

House hunt Alexandria: See what’s on the market now

Alexandria News Watch
Alexandria News Watch
 1 day ago

(Alexandria, MN) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Alexandria. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S1ZId_0dgPQBWk00

2028 Rosewood Lane Se, Alexandria, 56308

3 Beds 3 Baths | $419,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,428 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New Construction - Over 2,400 sq/ft of high-quality construction. In-floor heat throughout the home and oversized triple garage. Everything on one level, no steps inside or out. This is a home to be proud of for many years to come. Two separate living spaces with a walk-out patio/entertaining area. Generous owner’s suite offers a large walk-in closet and private bathroom. Modern lighting and the oversized center island are both features of this great new home. Then there’s the neighborhood, centrally located to either end of Alexandria, schools, shopping, churches, clinic, and the list goes on!!

For open house information, contact Justin Habel, Counselor Realty Inc of Alex at 320-762-1111

Copyright © 2022 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6123294)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1biRyP_0dgPQBWk00

5053 County Road 11 Ne, Alexandria, 56308

3 Beds 2 Baths | $219,900 | Duplex | 2,208 Square Feet | Built in 1984

RH1406 Excellent 3 bedroom 2 bath twin home within 3 miles of downtown Alexandria. This home is close to the public access to Lake Carlos and a Zorbaz restaurant. The home will come partially furnished. Home features a large kitchen with center island cooktop, a walk-in closet in the master bedroom, a private deck and side yard, and an attached garage.

For open house information, contact Robert Lee Mack, Coldwell Banker Clack Dennis at 218-732-3381

Copyright © 2022 Greater Lakes Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GLARMN-6124077)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EJUET_0dgPQBWk00

225 Rodeo Road, Alexandria, 56308

2 Beds 2 Baths | $422,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,070 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Enjoy the Peaceful Serenity at Arabella Ranch in this Elegant 2 bedroom, 3 Bath Townhome with a Bonus Living area above the garage! The Open & Airy Floor Plan features a Luxurious Owner's Suite, Custom Cabinetry, Dual Heat - In-floor Heat & Forced Air, Inviting Sun Room, bonus room with private bath - amenities too numerous to mention! This established Townhome Community just keeps getting Better & Better! The home will be under construction shortly - inquire now and you will be able to select your own finishing touches!

For open house information, contact Joni Neal, Counselor Realty Inc of Alex at 320-762-1111

Copyright © 2022 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6099456)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MRrRF_0dgPQBWk00

2808 County Road 82 Nw, Alexandria, 56308

3 Beds 2 Baths | $155,000 | Quadruplex | 1,718 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Sweet 3 bedroom, 1.75 bath split level town home in a cozy cul-de-sac near Lake Darling and Lake Latoka. Enjoy the lake views while sitting on your deck. This home boasts beautiful hardwood floors, large owners suite and brand new stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Conveniently located close to walking trails, Latoka Beach and the YMCA. Call for your private tour today.

For open house information, contact Kimberly Dahlheimer, Randy Fischer Real Estate, Inc at 320-762-1050

Copyright © 2022 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6135090)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

19 dead in Bronx apartment fire, including 9 children

19 people are dead including nine children after a Bronx fire in an apartment building. New York City Mayor Eric Adams called the fire the worst the city has seen in 30 years. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Jan. 9, 2022.
BRONX, NY
NBC News

Tennis star Novak Djokovic wins appeal of visa cancellation in Australian court

Novak Djokovic won his appeal to stay in Australia on Monday after the country’s authorities barred entry to the tennis star over his Covid-19 vaccination status. At a virtual hearing at the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia in Melbourne on Monday, Judge Anthony Kelly said Djokovic must be released from immigration detention within 30 minutes of the order being made.
TENNIS
The Associated Press

US, Russia meet for talks amid tensions linked to Ukraine

GENEVA (AP) — Senior U.S. and Russian officials formally launched special talks on strategic stability on Monday as part of a flurry of diplomatic activity in Europe this week aimed at defusing tensions over a Russian military buildup on the border with Ukraine, though no major breakthrough was immediately in sight.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
Alexandria, MN
Business
City
Alexandria, MN
Local
Minnesota Real Estate
Alexandria, MN
Real Estate
NBC News

Alec Baldwin says he will comply with ‘Rust’ shooting probe

Alec Baldwin said Saturday that there's no truth to any suggestion he hasn't been complying with the investigation into the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" in October. Speaking in a video he posted to Instagram, Baldwin addressed the issue of his cellphone. “Any suggestion that...
CELEBRITIES
CNN

Rep. Jim Jordan indicates he won't meet with January 6 committee

(CNN) — Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio indicated he doesn't plan to cooperate with a request to meet to meet with the House select committee investigating January 6, according to a defiant letter he sent to committee Chair Bennie Thompson on Sunday. While Jordan -- a top congressional...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurant#Open House#Housing List#Counselor Realty Inc#Coldwell Banker Clack#Bonus Living#Dual Heat#Heat Forced Air#Townhome Community#Better Better
CBS News

Golden Globes go on without guests, telecast or host

The Golden Globe Awards, Hollywood's so-called biggest party that regularly drew 18 million television viewers, was reduced to a live-blog Sunday night for its 79th edition. The embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association proceeded with its film awards Sunday night without a telecast, nominees, a red carpet, a host, press or even a livestream. Instead, members of the HFPA and some recipients of the group's philanthropic grants gathered at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for a 90-minute private event, announcing the names of the film and television winners on the organization's social media feeds.
CELEBRITIES
Alexandria News Watch

Alexandria News Watch

Alexandria, MN
143
Followers
573
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Alexandria News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy