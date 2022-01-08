House hunt Alexandria: See what’s on the market now

(Alexandria, MN) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Alexandria. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

2028 Rosewood Lane Se, Alexandria, 56308 3 Beds 3 Baths | $419,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,428 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New Construction - Over 2,400 sq/ft of high-quality construction. In-floor heat throughout the home and oversized triple garage. Everything on one level, no steps inside or out. This is a home to be proud of for many years to come. Two separate living spaces with a walk-out patio/entertaining area. Generous owner’s suite offers a large walk-in closet and private bathroom. Modern lighting and the oversized center island are both features of this great new home. Then there’s the neighborhood, centrally located to either end of Alexandria, schools, shopping, churches, clinic, and the list goes on!!

For open house information, contact Justin Habel, Counselor Realty Inc of Alex at 320-762-1111

5053 County Road 11 Ne, Alexandria, 56308 3 Beds 2 Baths | $219,900 | Duplex | 2,208 Square Feet | Built in 1984

RH1406 Excellent 3 bedroom 2 bath twin home within 3 miles of downtown Alexandria. This home is close to the public access to Lake Carlos and a Zorbaz restaurant. The home will come partially furnished. Home features a large kitchen with center island cooktop, a walk-in closet in the master bedroom, a private deck and side yard, and an attached garage.

For open house information, contact Robert Lee Mack, Coldwell Banker Clack Dennis at 218-732-3381

225 Rodeo Road, Alexandria, 56308 2 Beds 2 Baths | $422,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,070 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Enjoy the Peaceful Serenity at Arabella Ranch in this Elegant 2 bedroom, 3 Bath Townhome with a Bonus Living area above the garage! The Open & Airy Floor Plan features a Luxurious Owner's Suite, Custom Cabinetry, Dual Heat - In-floor Heat & Forced Air, Inviting Sun Room, bonus room with private bath - amenities too numerous to mention! This established Townhome Community just keeps getting Better & Better! The home will be under construction shortly - inquire now and you will be able to select your own finishing touches!

For open house information, contact Joni Neal, Counselor Realty Inc of Alex at 320-762-1111

2808 County Road 82 Nw, Alexandria, 56308 3 Beds 2 Baths | $155,000 | Quadruplex | 1,718 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Sweet 3 bedroom, 1.75 bath split level town home in a cozy cul-de-sac near Lake Darling and Lake Latoka. Enjoy the lake views while sitting on your deck. This home boasts beautiful hardwood floors, large owners suite and brand new stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Conveniently located close to walking trails, Latoka Beach and the YMCA. Call for your private tour today.

For open house information, contact Kimberly Dahlheimer, Randy Fischer Real Estate, Inc at 320-762-1050