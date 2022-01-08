Top homes for sale in Hillsboro

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 1 day ago

(Hillsboro, OH) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Hillsboro will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12NVbe_0dgPQAe100

413 W South Street, Hillsboro, 45133

3 Beds 2 Baths | $55,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,006 Square Feet | Built in 1875

Investment opportunity in the heart of Hillsboro! 3 large bedrooms, 1 1/2 bathrooms, living, dining, kitchen and a covered porch off the back. 2 car detached yard. This property is being SOLD “AS - IS”! CASH ONLY OFFERS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g2SkO_0dgPQAe100

420 Pleasant Street, Liberty Twp, 45133

3 Beds 2 Baths | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,574 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Come see this spacious 3 Bedroom 1.5 Baths home that has recent updates and new flooring. Screened in room with a view of the fenced in yard. Brick Fireplace will catch your attention as soon as you walk in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U7j3t_0dgPQAe100

725 High Street, Hillsboro, 45133

3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Condominium | 1,684 Square Feet | Built in 2014

Don't miss this one. First time on the market, well maintained, three-bedroom, two-bathroom ranch home open concept with vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace in the living room, large master suite with a walk-in closet. Deck with a retractable awning. All appliances stay. One year home warranty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OfzDB_0dgPQAe100

3520 Hizer Road, Brushcreek Twp, 45133

3 Beds 2 Baths | $295,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,780 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Beautiful, brick ranch home on 3.6 acres in a great location in the country. Stunning views from the rear, covered patio. This 3 bedroom home has a new metal roof, new furnace, updated kitchen cabinets, full basement. Attached two car garage and detached 32x24 garage with concrete floors and electric. Well maintained home with lots to offer. Country living at it's finest.

