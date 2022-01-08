Check out these Sheridan homes on the market

(Sheridan, WY) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Sheridan. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

365 Wyoming Avenue, Sheridan, 82801 3 Beds 2 Baths | $259,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 1918

Move-in ready home with a garage and workshop/shed! Take your buyers a.s.a.p. to this three bedroom (one sleeping room with a closet), one and a half bathrooms. Enter the sunroom into the open living room and kitchen of this adorable home. This home has newer windows, flooring, plumbing, siding and doors. There is plenty of parking in the back for an RV or any other of your toys. ''Smart Echo'' & ''Ring'' security/light system. New siding, gutters, soffit (2020), central air, off street parking and a nice patio in the backyard. Going, going, gone! All measurements are approximate.

23 Soldier Coulee Drive, Sheridan, 82801 4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,399,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,556 Square Feet | Built in 2012

A very nIce and expansive country home for a large family. Views off the large deck and from your dining & living areas of the acreage with rolling hills, the Big Horns & extensive wildlife. Private hunting area for deer & antelope. 1800 sf shop with upper storage, plenty of room for your RV, toys & equipment with two overhead doors and a refrigerated room for processing. Want an exercise room? it has one. How about a commercial kitchen? it has one. How about a greenhouse? It has one. An outside garden? It has one. Hardie cement siding and a metal roof protects the house year round. Want a pond and a reservoir? It has it. Want a Daikin for central air with humidifier? It has it. Twelve ceiling fans and two fireplaces. Lots of room!

447 S Carlin Street, Sheridan, 82801 2 Beds 1 Bath | $152,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,485 Square Feet | Built in 1928

Check out this fixer-upper! Located close todowntown, just a short walk away, this littlebungalow is a two bed/two bath home withan unfinshed basement. With some work, thishome would make for a great rental propertyor project for aspiring flippers looking for agreat deal.

1958 Maple Avenue, Sheridan, 82801 3 Beds 3 Baths | $320,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,566 Square Feet | Built in 2021

The Cianna plan. The pictures are from a recently completed Cianna, not the actual house. This is a wonderful Modern Farmhouse style plan with stunning curb appeal. One step inside the home, and you'll find yourself in the soaring 2 story entry. The great room, dining room, and kitchen flow seamlessly in an open layout. The second floor includes 3 bedrooms and a laundry room. The master suite includes a master bath with an enclosed toilet, walk-in shower, and a large walk-in closet. Bedrooms 2 and 3 share a centrally located hall bath. Back on the main floor the homes 2 car garage accesses the home through a mudroom with a catch-all.

