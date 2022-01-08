ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheridan, WY

Check out these Sheridan homes on the market

Sheridan Digest
Sheridan Digest
 1 day ago

(Sheridan, WY) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Sheridan. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wmkEI_0dgPPr7h00

365 Wyoming Avenue, Sheridan, 82801

3 Beds 2 Baths | $259,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 1918

Move-in ready home with a garage and workshop/shed! Take your buyers a.s.a.p. to this three bedroom (one sleeping room with a closet), one and a half bathrooms. Enter the sunroom into the open living room and kitchen of this adorable home. This home has newer windows, flooring, plumbing, siding and doors. There is plenty of parking in the back for an RV or any other of your toys. ''Smart Echo'' & ''Ring'' security/light system. New siding, gutters, soffit (2020), central air, off street parking and a nice patio in the backyard. Going, going, gone! All measurements are approximate.

For open house information, contact Lisa Hansen, ERA Carroll Realty, Co., Inc. at 307-767-28911

Copyright © 2022 Sheridan County Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCBBRWY-21-1231)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LirY5_0dgPPr7h00

23 Soldier Coulee Drive, Sheridan, 82801

4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,399,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,556 Square Feet | Built in 2012

A very nIce and expansive country home for a large family. Views off the large deck and from your dining & living areas of the acreage with rolling hills, the Big Horns & extensive wildlife. Private hunting area for deer & antelope. 1800 sf shop with upper storage, plenty of room for your RV, toys & equipment with two overhead doors and a refrigerated room for processing. Want an exercise room? it has one. How about a commercial kitchen? it has one. How about a greenhouse? It has one. An outside garden? It has one. Hardie cement siding and a metal roof protects the house year round. Want a pond and a reservoir? It has it. Want a Daikin for central air with humidifier? It has it. Twelve ceiling fans and two fireplaces. Lots of room!

For open house information, contact Jeff Wallack, Engel & Volkers - Sheridan at 307-200-8554

Copyright © 2022 Sheridan County Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCBBRWY-21-1207)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qzmw8_0dgPPr7h00

447 S Carlin Street, Sheridan, 82801

2 Beds 1 Bath | $152,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,485 Square Feet | Built in 1928

Check out this fixer-upper! Located close todowntown, just a short walk away, this littlebungalow is a two bed/two bath home withan unfinshed basement. With some work, thishome would make for a great rental propertyor project for aspiring flippers looking for agreat deal.

For open house information, contact David Wills, Summit Realty Group Inc. at 307-751-8912

Copyright © 2022 Sheridan County Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCBBRWY-21-1361)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oxpoZ_0dgPPr7h00

1958 Maple Avenue, Sheridan, 82801

3 Beds 3 Baths | $320,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,566 Square Feet | Built in 2021

The Cianna plan. The pictures are from a recently completed Cianna, not the actual house. This is a wonderful Modern Farmhouse style plan with stunning curb appeal. One step inside the home, and you'll find yourself in the soaring 2 story entry. The great room, dining room, and kitchen flow seamlessly in an open layout. The second floor includes 3 bedrooms and a laundry room. The master suite includes a master bath with an enclosed toilet, walk-in shower, and a large walk-in closet. Bedrooms 2 and 3 share a centrally located hall bath. Back on the main floor the homes 2 car garage accesses the home through a mudroom with a catch-all.

For open house information, contact David Wills, Summit Realty Group Inc. at 307-751-8912

Copyright © 2022 Sheridan County Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCBBRWY-21-1227)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

19 dead in Bronx apartment fire, including 9 children

19 people are dead including nine children after a Bronx fire in an apartment building. New York City Mayor Eric Adams called the fire the worst the city has seen in 30 years. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Jan. 9, 2022.
BRONX, NY
NBC News

Tennis star Novak Djokovic wins appeal of visa cancellation in Australian court

Novak Djokovic won his appeal to stay in Australia on Monday after the country’s authorities barred entry to the tennis star over his Covid-19 vaccination status. At a virtual hearing at the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia in Melbourne on Monday, Judge Anthony Kelly said Djokovic must be released from immigration detention within 30 minutes of the order being made.
TENNIS
The Associated Press

US, Russia meet for talks amid tensions linked to Ukraine

GENEVA (AP) — Senior U.S. and Russian officials formally launched special talks on strategic stability on Monday as part of a flurry of diplomatic activity in Europe this week aimed at defusing tensions over a Russian military buildup on the border with Ukraine, though no major breakthrough was immediately in sight.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Business
Wyoming State
Wyoming Real Estate
Sheridan, WY
Real Estate
Sheridan, WY
Business
City
Rolling Hills, WY
City
Sheridan, WY
NBC News

Alec Baldwin says he will comply with ‘Rust’ shooting probe

Alec Baldwin said Saturday that there's no truth to any suggestion he hasn't been complying with the investigation into the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" in October. Speaking in a video he posted to Instagram, Baldwin addressed the issue of his cellphone. “Any suggestion that...
CELEBRITIES
CNN

Rep. Jim Jordan indicates he won't meet with January 6 committee

(CNN) — Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio indicated he doesn't plan to cooperate with a request to meet to meet with the House select committee investigating January 6, according to a defiant letter he sent to committee Chair Bennie Thompson on Sunday. While Jordan -- a top congressional...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home#Toys#Commercial Kitchen#Plumbing#Deer#Housing List#The Big Horns#Daikin
CBS News

Golden Globes go on without guests, telecast or host

The Golden Globe Awards, Hollywood's so-called biggest party that regularly drew 18 million television viewers, was reduced to a live-blog Sunday night for its 79th edition. The embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association proceeded with its film awards Sunday night without a telecast, nominees, a red carpet, a host, press or even a livestream. Instead, members of the HFPA and some recipients of the group's philanthropic grants gathered at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for a 90-minute private event, announcing the names of the film and television winners on the organization's social media feeds.
CELEBRITIES
Sheridan Digest

Sheridan Digest

Sheridan, WY
91
Followers
557
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sheridan Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy