Fallon-curious? These homes are on the market

445 Venturacci, Fallon, 89406 4 Beds 2 Baths | $200,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,356 Square Feet | Built in 1933

Buyer to contact City of Fallon and verify/confirm timeline for any potential future improvements relating to connecting to City water/sewer and curb/gutter improvements. Any related improvements to be sole responsibility of buyer. 60 foot easement along side of property.

1020 Gummow Dr., Fallon, 89406 3 Beds 2 Baths | $300,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,104 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Shown by appointment only, owner needs notice.

1913 Albert St, Fallon, 89406 4 Beds 2 Baths | $335,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,425 Square Feet | Built in 1994

This set up makes for easy entertaining where everyone can easily interact, and no one is excluded! The large family room is perfect for those family movie nights and can hold large furniture for everyone without feeling crowded! The primary bed and bath are a real retreat from the rest of the home, spacious and inviting! The secondary bedrooms are good sized and offer plenty of room for all occupants! Central air throughout keeps the home cool and comfortable in the summer heat. Don't wait on this home! Schedule your showings today!

