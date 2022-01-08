Campbellsville-curious? These homes are on the market

(Campbellsville, KY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Campbellsville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

25 Heart Lane, Campbellsville, 42718 3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,900 | Farm | 1,176 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Located on a dead end road, minutes from the lake you will love the features of this home. The covered front porch provides an area for your rocking chairs, and a spacious back deck is ready for the grill! There are 3 bedrooms, and 2 full bathrooms. The living area and kitchen provide a nice open living space with a vaulted ceiling in the living room. The kitchen appliances will stay, and even a front load washer and dryer that is set up in the laundry room. There is a double car garage attached to the home.

106 Sherwood Park, Campbellsville, 42718 3 Beds 3 Baths | $279,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,040 Square Feet | Built in 1974

209 Misty Drive, Campbellsville, 42718 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,319 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Well kept home mere minutes from Green River Lake State Park. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on over 1/2 an acre is part of an estate being sold AS-IS. However, it's been well cared for and simply needs a little tweaking to make it feel like home to you. Open floorplan that offers wheelchair accessibility, full unfinished basement providing room to grow and an attached, two car garage are all on the list of amenities. Spacious primary bedroom and bathroom will impress along with large open living space. We think you'll love the layout and will quickly start daydreaming about how to arrange furniture once you've moved in. Seller will consider appliance allowance with reasonable offer. (Listing agent is related to sellers.)

2636 Old Columbia Rd., Campbellsville, 42718 3 Beds 1 Bath | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,176 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Sweet, well-maintained home with 5.06 acres, mostly crop land, located just minutes from beautiful Green River Lake! Peaceful living just miles from town and the lake if your heart desires, look no further! This gorgeous brick home features beautiful, original hardwood floors, cedar closets, and a full, unfinished basement ready for your special touch! Replacement windows, new roof and almost new heat/air system makes this home efficient and desirable! After a day on the lake, park your boat and jet skis in the spacious, detached garage or use the space as a workshop or for parking cars! Easy access in and out with the paved circle drive! 5.06 acres are directly out back from the house and ready to use for crops, cattle, horses and more! Restrictions apply. Call for your personal tour!

