Palmer, AK

Palmer-curious? These homes are on the market

Palmer Today
Palmer Today
 1 day ago

(Palmer, AK) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Palmer will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

7712 E Downstream Dr, Palmer, 99645

4 Beds 3 Baths | $430,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,060 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Well maintained home located in a family friendly neighborhood with easy and quick access to the Parks Hwy. Downstairs has plenty of space for large gatherings with a formal dining room, office, a beautiful kitchen, and living room with fireplace. Upstairs has the large master suite with his and her sinks, a jetted tub and large walk-in closet. 3 additional spacious bedrooms, all with closetsOutside features a small fenced in yard, a larger unfenced yard with a well cared for yard, and a gravel side parking spot in addition to its paved driveway.

10414 Glenn Highway, Palmer, 99645

7 Beds 6 Baths | $1,400,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,700 Square Feet | Built in 2018

52 acres of beautiful Alaska living! Live in style in this large ranch w/ a walkout basement. 3 car garage plus a shop. Covered front porch & big southern facing deck with composite decking. Landscaping, custom finishes, triple pane windows, urethane insulation and more. 3 rental cabins on the property with 0 vacancy that bring in $4200/mo in rent! Just 10 minutes from Palmer.

Palmer Today

With Palmer Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

