Palmer-curious? These homes are on the market

(Palmer, AK) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Palmer will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

7712 E Downstream Dr, Palmer, 99645 4 Beds 3 Baths | $430,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,060 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Well maintained home located in a family friendly neighborhood with easy and quick access to the Parks Hwy. Downstairs has plenty of space for large gatherings with a formal dining room, office, a beautiful kitchen, and living room with fireplace. Upstairs has the large master suite with his and her sinks, a jetted tub and large walk-in closet. 3 additional spacious bedrooms, all with closetsOutside features a small fenced in yard, a larger unfenced yard with a well cared for yard, and a gravel side parking spot in addition to its paved driveway.

10414 Glenn Highway, Palmer, 99645 7 Beds 6 Baths | $1,400,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,700 Square Feet | Built in 2018

52 acres of beautiful Alaska living! Live in style in this large ranch w/ a walkout basement. 3 car garage plus a shop. Covered front porch & big southern facing deck with composite decking. Landscaping, custom finishes, triple pane windows, urethane insulation and more. 3 rental cabins on the property with 0 vacancy that bring in $4200/mo in rent! Just 10 minutes from Palmer.

