ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batesville, AR

Take a look at these homes on the market in Batesville

Batesville Updates
Batesville Updates
 1 day ago

(Batesville, AR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Batesville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lq6HT_0dgPPDFz00

190 Rooster Road, Batesville, 72501

2 Beds 2 Baths | $84,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,372 Square Feet | Built in None

Nice updated home with plenty of space and lots of extras for living off the land! This two bedroom and two bath home comes with a large living room and an optional den or bedroom. The kitchen, dining, den and the living room was updated in 2020. There are solar panels , existing garden, barn, and a chichen coop. Also, there is a fenced in area for pets. With this space and extras, this property won't last long! Chickens are included.

For open house information, contact Bobby Miller, Rich Realty at 870-793-4444

Copyright © 2022 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21035965)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43NwH5_0dgPPDFz00

2401 Locust Grove Road, Batesville, 72501

3 Beds 3 Baths | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,352 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Crawdad Springs on Inman Creek with 7.47 acres is available! Come enjoy country seclusion surrounded by gorgeous views of the Ozarks. Adorable country home nestled at end of long driveway making this a private homeplace. Living room with vaulted cedar ceilings is surprisingly large. Kitchen & dining are open to each other & there is plenty of space for a dining table. Master BR has extra room perfect for office, jacuzzi, or sitting room. In ground swimming pool has newer pump, new liner (NOT INSTALLED YET)

For open house information, contact Missy Aaron, Choice Realty at 870-793-7778

Copyright © 2022 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-22000483)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i7Xvh_0dgPPDFz00

2250 Duffer Lane, Batesville, 72501

5 Beds 4 Baths | $279,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,850 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Classic Colonial Style brick home within a short walk of Batesville Schools, Batesville Community Center, the municipal golf course and the White River! This 5 bed, 3.5 bath, 2,850 sq. ft. home was constructed in 2000 and was one of the first metal framed ''Texas Tech tornado resistant homes'' in the area! The interior has been updated with new paint, LVP flooring, new light fixtures, a remodeled master bath, new HVAC and more. There are 5 bedrooms & 2 bonus rooms (including a full suite above the garage).

For open house information, contact Joey Markowski, Rich Realty at 870-793-4444

Copyright © 2022 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21034916)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xNMI5_0dgPPDFz00

2780 Floral Road, Floral, 72534

2 Beds 1 Bath | $43,900 | Single Family Residence | 784 Square Feet | Built in 1999

3+/- acres with single wide mobile home located at 2780 Floral Road (Cedar Grove) Mobile home--14X56 with a 14X24 deck, 2 bed, 1 bath, eat in kitchen with bar

For open house information, contact Tim Wilf, Wilf Realty & Associates, Inc. at 501-345-8001

Copyright © 2022 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21036861)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

19 dead in Bronx apartment fire, including 9 children

19 people are dead including nine children after a Bronx fire in an apartment building. New York City Mayor Eric Adams called the fire the worst the city has seen in 30 years. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Jan. 9, 2022.
BRONX, NY
NBC News

Tennis star Novak Djokovic wins appeal of visa cancellation in Australian court

Novak Djokovic won his appeal to stay in Australia on Monday after the country’s authorities barred entry to the tennis star over his Covid-19 vaccination status. At a virtual hearing at the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia in Melbourne on Monday, Judge Anthony Kelly said Djokovic must be released from immigration detention within 30 minutes of the order being made.
TENNIS
The Associated Press

US, Russia meet for talks amid tensions linked to Ukraine

GENEVA (AP) — Senior U.S. and Russian officials formally launched special talks on strategic stability on Monday as part of a flurry of diplomatic activity in Europe this week aimed at defusing tensions over a Russian military buildup on the border with Ukraine, though no major breakthrough was immediately in sight.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Batesville, AR
Arkansas State
Arkansas Real Estate
Batesville, AR
Business
Local
Arkansas Business
NBC News

Alec Baldwin says he will comply with ‘Rust’ shooting probe

Alec Baldwin said Saturday that there's no truth to any suggestion he hasn't been complying with the investigation into the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" in October. Speaking in a video he posted to Instagram, Baldwin addressed the issue of his cellphone. “Any suggestion that...
CELEBRITIES
CNN

Rep. Jim Jordan indicates he won't meet with January 6 committee

(CNN) — Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio indicated he doesn't plan to cooperate with a request to meet to meet with the House select committee investigating January 6, according to a defiant letter he sent to committee Chair Bennie Thompson on Sunday. While Jordan -- a top congressional...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Home#Texas Tech#Art#Housing List#Chichen Coop#Rich Realty#Choice Realty#Batesville Schools#Lvp Flooring
CBS News

Golden Globes go on without guests, telecast or host

The Golden Globe Awards, Hollywood's so-called biggest party that regularly drew 18 million television viewers, was reduced to a live-blog Sunday night for its 79th edition. The embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association proceeded with its film awards Sunday night without a telecast, nominees, a red carpet, a host, press or even a livestream. Instead, members of the HFPA and some recipients of the group's philanthropic grants gathered at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for a 90-minute private event, announcing the names of the film and television winners on the organization's social media feeds.
CELEBRITIES
Batesville Updates

Batesville Updates

Batesville, AR
319
Followers
511
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

With Batesville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy