Take a look at these homes on the market in Batesville

(Batesville, AR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Batesville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

190 Rooster Road, Batesville, 72501 2 Beds 2 Baths | $84,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,372 Square Feet | Built in None

Nice updated home with plenty of space and lots of extras for living off the land! This two bedroom and two bath home comes with a large living room and an optional den or bedroom. The kitchen, dining, den and the living room was updated in 2020. There are solar panels , existing garden, barn, and a chichen coop. Also, there is a fenced in area for pets. With this space and extras, this property won't last long! Chickens are included.

2401 Locust Grove Road, Batesville, 72501 3 Beds 3 Baths | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,352 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Crawdad Springs on Inman Creek with 7.47 acres is available! Come enjoy country seclusion surrounded by gorgeous views of the Ozarks. Adorable country home nestled at end of long driveway making this a private homeplace. Living room with vaulted cedar ceilings is surprisingly large. Kitchen & dining are open to each other & there is plenty of space for a dining table. Master BR has extra room perfect for office, jacuzzi, or sitting room. In ground swimming pool has newer pump, new liner (NOT INSTALLED YET)

2250 Duffer Lane, Batesville, 72501 5 Beds 4 Baths | $279,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,850 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Classic Colonial Style brick home within a short walk of Batesville Schools, Batesville Community Center, the municipal golf course and the White River! This 5 bed, 3.5 bath, 2,850 sq. ft. home was constructed in 2000 and was one of the first metal framed ''Texas Tech tornado resistant homes'' in the area! The interior has been updated with new paint, LVP flooring, new light fixtures, a remodeled master bath, new HVAC and more. There are 5 bedrooms & 2 bonus rooms (including a full suite above the garage).

2780 Floral Road, Floral, 72534 2 Beds 1 Bath | $43,900 | Single Family Residence | 784 Square Feet | Built in 1999

3+/- acres with single wide mobile home located at 2780 Floral Road (Cedar Grove) Mobile home--14X56 with a 14X24 deck, 2 bed, 1 bath, eat in kitchen with bar

