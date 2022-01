After Kirill Kaprizov was injured in Thursday's 3-2 win versus the Boston Bruins, Dean Evason explained his utter disappointment with the league. Kaprizov was tangled up with Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk, and started falling to the ice, and then Trent Frederic came and crushed him in the numbers straight from behind into the boards. No penalty was called on the play, but many Wild players, fans, and coaches were looking for some sort of repercussion for a hit like that. The hit can be seen below:

