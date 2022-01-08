Top homes for sale in Athens

(Athens, TN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Athens will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1802 Palos Street, Athens, 37303 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,584 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Very nicely updated home with a huge family room/den with a beautiful fireplace. This home has a new tankless water heater, new LVP flooring, new cabinets, new granite counter tops, new appliances in the kitchen, new sod in the front yard, a new beautiful front deck, new windows, new HVAC unit, fresh paint, and a new bathroom. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is just waiting for the new owners! The updated look just adds character to an already lovely home. Kitchen is equipped with a pass thru bar that lends itself to opening up the floor plan. The fireplace mantle is a eye opener and just draws you in to the huge space. Modern lighting fixtures are great additions that bring in the vibe of a new home.

1400 Bell, Athens, 37303 2 Beds 1 Bath | $140,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,370 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Here is your chance to own a bit of country style living inside the city limits. Home sits on a private 1.24 acres that has a "I live in the county" feel. House has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath on the main level. There is a finished heated space on the upper level. You must go up the pull down steps to get there. Room could be used for many things, including maybe a 3rd bedroom area. It is a large space with wood floors and electric wall heater. Home has a living room and a large den area that also can be used as a small dining area. Laundry hook ups are in the house. Washer in kitchen area and dryer in den/dining area. Home has hardwood floors, as well as tile. Main floor equipped with central heat and air. Kitchen is very adequated with range , refrigerator, and a roll around dishwahser that connects to the sink when needed. Bathroom is very cute with pedestal sink. Out back in the yard you will find a nice fire pit area for entertaining or relaxing. You will also be impressed with the detached garage with a carport area on each side. Garage has electricity. Could make a great shop area. This one you just have to see. Buyer's to verify square footage. Main level is taken from tax records, but upstairs area square footage is only a guestimate. The chifferobe in the 2nd bedroom conveys and is attached as a closet.

134 County Road 586, Englewood, 37329 4 Beds 3 Baths | $319,700 | Single Family Residence | 2,256 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Gorgeous home with open floor plan 4 Bedroom 2.5 bath at the end of a culdesac. Room for the whole family. Call today for your private showing.

324 8Th Street, Etowah, 37303 1 Bed 2 Baths | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 864 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Why pay rent when you can own? This one bedroom, one full bath, and one-half bath home is located within walking distance of the downtown area of Etowah. You will love the industrial style interior as it features architectural details such as the use of bare bricks, metals, and wood. Enter the front door to find a living and dining area with a tasteful color scheme, hardwood flooring, stainless appliances, eating bar, and a half bath. Walk down the stairs to the basement area where you will find an original brick wall in the open space used as a bedroom suite. A full bathroom is included in the bedroom/basement suite along with an over/under washer and dryer. A 6' double glass exterior door allows lots of natural light. Located in the heart of Etowah, Tennessee, also known as the “gateway to the Cherokee National Forest” which is well known for fishing, hiking, kayaking, tubing, and white-water rafting. An abundance of natural resources including mountains, rivers, and lakes are within a short driving distance. Whether you are looking for a possible investment property or a place to call home, you can't go wrong with this one-of-a-kind property. Don't hesitate to call for more information or a viewing appointment.

