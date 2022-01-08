Top homes for sale in Marshfield

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshfield, WI

(Marshfield, WI) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Marshfield. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AmHHq_0dgPP3Vy00

5958 Main Street, Auburndale, 54412

4 Beds 2 Baths | $189,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,767 Square Feet | Built in None

What a perfect beginning to the New Year...located in the heart of Auburndale this 4 bdrm 2 bath home on over a half acre is your start to an amazing 2022! This home has been updated throughout with a new bath, flooring, newer roof (2019), 200 amp electrical. Home has 2 car attached garage and bonus detached garage...perfect for all those toys...private patio and meticulous landscaping! So the only thing left for you to do is start packing....

For open house information, contact JULIE JOHNSRUD, SUCCESS REALTY INC at 715-389-1225

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bpX1g_0dgPP3Vy00

504 S Maple Avenue, Marshfield, 54449

4 Beds 2 Baths | $49,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,724 Square Feet | Built in 1887

ITS NOT PERFECT and that's exactly why you can buy this 4-5 bedroom home for only $49,900.00. This home offers over 1700 sq. ft. with original wood work, 200 amp service and a gas water heater in 2017. This home has endless possibilities! Home being sold As Is! All Buyers must be preapproved before viewing the home!

For open house information, contact Stephanie Spaeth, NextHome Hub City at 715-898-1060

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H8PoX_0dgPP3Vy00

110850 County Road C, Marshfield, 54449

5 Beds 3 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,091 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Country home 7 miles from Marshfield sitting on almost 2 acres is a must see!! Kitchen features hickory cabinets, island with a quartz countertop, & a pantry. MB has a 10 x 5 walk-in closet. Walk-in closet has built-in dressers made of Alder wood. 1st fl laundry has oak cabinets. Downstairs you will find a huge rec room with a walk-out basement, gas fireplace, & oak cabinets. The 2 bedrms are waiting for you to add your special touch. 56 X 41 pole shed/ heated shop. Lean to is 56 X 10.

For open house information, contact Amanda Schneider, Keller Williams Realty Diversified at 715-514-4265

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06TTzA_0dgPP3Vy00

2412 S Felker Ave, Marshfield, 54449

5 Beds 4 Baths | $339,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,112 Square Feet | Built in 2005

5 BDR/3.5 BA move-in ready located in desired neighborhood on double lot next to ample green space. Plenty of room inside and out! Close to park, walking and biking trails. The privacy and space of country living with the conveniences of being right in town. Convenient to the city pool and zoo! Perfect location for nature lovers-frequently visited by sand hill cranes, owls and other wildlife. Enjoy this great location in your backyard escape, recently completed with stamped concrete patio, custom pergola and beautiful landscaping. UPDATES: driveway & pergola-2020; patio, water heater, refrigerator, carpet in living room and staircase, dog fence-2019; laminate flooring upstairs and basement 2016; new landscaping including fruit trees and berm in backyard.

For open house information, contact Alison M Miller Tanking, EXP Realty, LLC~Milw at 866-848-6990

