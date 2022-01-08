ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deridder, LA

On the hunt for a home in Deridder? These houses are on the market

Deridder Journal
Deridder Journal
 1 day ago

(Deridder, LA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Deridder than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jhw33_0dgPOyyt00

6201 Fagan Circle, Deridder, 70634

3 Beds 2 Baths | $206,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,750 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Tucked away in a highly desired neighborhood, this classic ranch offers a truly wonderful split floorplan with spacious bedrooms, each with their own walk-in closet, and an open living area. The bright dining area overlooks a private backyard and opens to a covered patio perfect for an outdoor living area and kitchen. A serene master bedroom features a walk in closet while the en suite provides dual sinks, a jetted tub and separate shower. Move in ready and including all kitchen appliances, including TWO refrigerators AND a washer and dryer set…This home truly lacks for nothing other than it's new owner. Schedule your showing today!

For open house information, contact JENNIFER SPROLES, CENTURY-21 BESSETTE REALTY at 337-474-2185

Copyright © 2022 Greater Southern MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSMLSLA-SWL21010559)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JfDZL_0dgPOyyt00

430 Clarks Landing Road, Deridder, 70634

1 Bed 1 Bath | $129,000 | Single Family Residence | 754 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Looking for a little slice of paradise? You found it! This 800 sq. ft, REAL log cabin is situated on a gorgeous, secluded, waterfront lot on Bundick Lake. Lot features over 400 feet of water frontage and cabin is authentic real log construction complete with vaulted ceiling and stone fireplace. This is the perfect get away!! Call today to set up a showing! Text Josh to 85377 for more info and pics!

For open house information, contact JOSH FOSTER, Exit Realty Southern at 337-287-9500

Copyright © 2022 Greater Southern MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSMLSLA-SWL21007630)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KoPq8_0dgPOyyt00

1011 W 9Th Street, Deridder, 70634

3 Beds 1 Bath | $99,950 | Single Family Residence | 1,704 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Charming home ready for its new owners! Property features a brand-new roof, original hard wood floors and includes all appliances remaining. With a few cosmetic updates, this home has a lot of potential. Schedule your showing today!

For open house information, contact HALEY BONIN, FLAVIN REALTY at 337-478-8530

Copyright © 2022 Greater Southern MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSMLSLA-SWL21010009)

205 Branch Street, Deridder, 70634

2 Beds 1 Bath | $70,000 | Single Family Residence | 880 Square Feet | Built in 1960

INVESTORS!! This Cozy Cottage Style home has 2 bedrooms and 1 Bath, Dinning Room & Living Room with So Much Potential!! It has an Inviting Front Porch with a Wrap Around Planter! Sits on a nice lot coming into DeRidder. Property to be sold AS IS, Without Warranty & Guarantee. Seller will make No Repairs. In a Flood Zone X. All measurements are M/L.

For open house information, contact Angela Parks, FLAVIN REALTY at 337-478-8530

Copyright © 2022 Greater Southern MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSMLSLA-SWL21009593)

