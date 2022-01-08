ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Vic Fangio's future still up in the air entering season finale

By Ben Levine
 1 day ago
Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio.

It's difficult to get a great read on the tenure of Vic Fangio in Denver, but ultimately the results have been lacking and as a result doubt has been cast on his future with the club. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero, and James Palmer report that “Fangio’s future remains up in the air” heading into tonight’s season finale against the Chiefs.

According to the report, Fangio met with general manager George Paton this week to discuss “his plans and make his case to stay for a fourth season as head coach.” However, multiple sources believe the organization will ultimately fire their head coach.

Fangio, a former defensive coordinator, has struggled to put together a capable offense during his three seasons in Denver, and the report from earlier this week was that Paton was hoping his head coach would put together a compelling plan for the future of the offense. It's worth noting that the Broncos have failed to adequately address the quarterback position during Fangio's tenure, likely a factor in the sub-par offensive output.

While Paton, who is finishing his first year on the job, didn’t hire Fangio, the two reportedly have a “strong relationship.” However, we heard earlier this week that team brass had internal discussions about the possibility of moving on from Fangio and has done background work on potential HC candidates. Further, Fangio’s refusal to pull play-calling duties from OC Pat Shurmur caused some locker room tension earlier this year (and potentially hurt his chances of retaining his job).

If Fangio does get the ax, he may not be without work for long. The 63-year-old defensive guru will be high atop the wish lists of clubs in need of a DC, especially if such a club hires a first-year, offensive-minded head coach. It was Fangio’s work as the Bears’ defensive coordinator that landed him the Broncos’ HC job to begin with. He also served in that capacity with the Panthers, Colts, Texans, and 49ers.

The Broncos have gone 19-29 during Fangio’s two-plus seasons at the helm.

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

