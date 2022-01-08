Check out these Oxford homes on the market

(Oxford, NC) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Oxford. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1751 Parker Lane, Henderson, 27536 4 Beds 4 Baths | $479,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,892 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Great neighborhood, move in ready, new roof, 2 new HVAC systems all new granite tops, all appliances new Must see this home. Large rooms, granite tops in laundry room, bonus room over garage with bath, Covered screen porch in rear with deep open yard. Concrete driveway replaced and much more. West Henderson location 5 minutes from I85, hospital and shopping. 35 to 40 minutes to Durham and Raleigh work areas.

1584 Graham Avenue, Henderson, 27536 3 Beds 3 Baths | $274,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,396 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Beautiful NEW CONSTRUCTION now available for purchase with an estimated completion of May 2022. Two story, modern plan, 3 bed, 2.5 bath, large kitchen with granite counter tops and upgraded cabinets. Open yet inviting living room with gas logs. LVP throughout home, carpet in bedrooms. Low maintenance vinyl siding, slab construction, patio and covered front porch. Ready for a new owner for 2022.

202 Kipling Drive, Oxford, 27565 3 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,304 Square Feet | Built in 2022

3 Bedroom 2 Bath Ranch Style home in Oxford Park. A livable home in a walkable community. Easy commute to Durham/RTP. Luxury Vinyl flooring in Family room, kitchen and Dining Room. Carpet in all bedrooms. Granite counter tops in kitchen with stainless appliances. Tile floors in both bathrooms & Laundry room. Split bedroom plan. Wood shelving in closets.

1693 Mineral Springs Road, Stem, 27581 2 Beds 2 Baths | $200,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,188 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Enjoy country living in this lovely, spacious, 1188 sq ft home with 2-bedrooms and 2 baths on a 1.73-acre lot. Well maintained, with updated wood cabinets, several freshly painted rooms. Split floor plan with plenty of closet space. 2 storage buildings, 8x12 and 8x8. Enjoy your coffee from the front deck, while admiring the view of the neighbor’s beautiful pond.

