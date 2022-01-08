Check out these homes for sale in Abingdon now

(Abingdon, VA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Abingdon. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

315 Ne Valley Street, Abingdon, 24210 3 Beds 2 Baths | $174,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,762 Square Feet | Built in 1900

"WOW" here is your chance to own a piece of Abingdon's History!! "IF ONLY WALLS COULD TALK". This wonderful Historic home in Abingdon was originally constructed as a log cabin by a local blacksmith in 1825 and known as the Jacob Clark House. Clark then added an addition on the home in 1840. The last known construction was the addition of the Victorian porch and the beautiful stained glass windows. Through the years the home has seen many different owners, each adding a personal look yet maintaining the integrity and history of this fabulous historic home. The current owners have painted and are adding new guttering that will reflect the style of the home. They have performed a few other upgrades but kept in mind the history of this home. You will experience plaster walls, high ceilings, original windows and a few slanted floors. Offering three bedrooms, two baths, kitchen and dining room and a large laundry room. Sit on your wrap around covered porch and enjoy small town life!

24 Price Drive, Lebanon, 24266 3 Beds 1 Bath | $144,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Brick ranch with full unfinished basement sits on just over 1/2 acre of open yard. Inside this home the living room/dining room are L-shaped, the kitchen has lots of cabinets with a pantry cabinet, refrigerator, cook top and wall oven; the den has a wider door into it; the three bedrooms and full bath are on one end of the house. The basement is unfinished with the washer and dryer hook-ups located there along with a shower. Half of the basement has a garage door and shelving. There is a wood stove in the basement as well. Upstairs has nice oak hardwood floors in the living room, dining area, hallway, family room and all three bedrooms. In the kitchen and bath, the floors are ceramic tile. Outside are two open decks (one of the side and one on the front as well as a patio. The home is serviced by a drilled well and has a private septic system. There is also a heat pump for heating and cooling (replaced March of 2021). The roof is shingled. Per seller, internet is Shentel.

16319 Butler Dr, Abingdon, 24210 4 Beds 3 Baths | $420,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,552 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Ranch style brick home with covered parking carport and partially covered deck. This home is located on 5.86 lot with scenic view of mountains. Private wooded lot. Paved driveway.

474 Southwest Colonial Road, Abingdon, 24210 2 Beds 1 Bath | $119,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,172 Square Feet | Built in 1924

Want convenience then look no more... Come check out this beautiful 2 bed 1 Bath traditional style home conveniently located in downtown Abingdon. The home features flawless hardwood floors throughout this one-level living home. Only a short drive away from Shopping, Dining and other amenities. Exceptional back yard that would be ideal for children, pets or even entertaining. It's truly in a prime location. This property wont last long so give us a call today!!

