ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abingdon, VA

Check out these homes for sale in Abingdon now

Abingdon News Alert
Abingdon News Alert
 1 day ago

(Abingdon, VA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Abingdon. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T78H7_0dgPOqv500

315 Ne Valley Street, Abingdon, 24210

3 Beds 2 Baths | $174,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,762 Square Feet | Built in 1900

"WOW" here is your chance to own a piece of Abingdon's History!! "IF ONLY WALLS COULD TALK". This wonderful Historic home in Abingdon was originally constructed as a log cabin by a local blacksmith in 1825 and known as the Jacob Clark House. Clark then added an addition on the home in 1840. The last known construction was the addition of the Victorian porch and the beautiful stained glass windows. Through the years the home has seen many different owners, each adding a personal look yet maintaining the integrity and history of this fabulous historic home. The current owners have painted and are adding new guttering that will reflect the style of the home. They have performed a few other upgrades but kept in mind the history of this home. You will experience plaster walls, high ceilings, original windows and a few slanted floors. Offering three bedrooms, two baths, kitchen and dining room and a large laundry room. Sit on your wrap around covered porch and enjoy small town life!

For open house information, contact Glenna Buchanan, eXp Realty at 866-825-7169

Copyright © 2022 Southwest Virginia Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SWVARVA-79502)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D21eC_0dgPOqv500

24 Price Drive, Lebanon, 24266

3 Beds 1 Bath | $144,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Brick ranch with full unfinished basement sits on just over 1/2 acre of open yard. Inside this home the living room/dining room are L-shaped, the kitchen has lots of cabinets with a pantry cabinet, refrigerator, cook top and wall oven; the den has a wider door into it; the three bedrooms and full bath are on one end of the house. The basement is unfinished with the washer and dryer hook-ups located there along with a shower. Half of the basement has a garage door and shelving. There is a wood stove in the basement as well. Upstairs has nice oak hardwood floors in the living room, dining area, hallway, family room and all three bedrooms. In the kitchen and bath, the floors are ceramic tile. Outside are two open decks (one of the side and one on the front as well as a patio. The home is serviced by a drilled well and has a private septic system. There is also a heat pump for heating and cooling (replaced March of 2021). The roof is shingled. Per seller, internet is Shentel.

For open house information, contact Denise Blevins, eXp Realty at 866-825-7169

Copyright © 2022 Southwest Virginia Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SWVARVA-79381)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Vhqw_0dgPOqv500

16319 Butler Dr, Abingdon, 24210

4 Beds 3 Baths | $420,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,552 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Ranch style brick home with covered parking carport and partially covered deck. This home is located on 5.86 lot with scenic view of mountains. Private wooded lot. Paved driveway.

For open house information, contact Norman Domingo, Xrealty.net LLC at 888-838-9044

Copyright © 2022 Southwest Virginia Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SWVARVA-80320)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KFmMG_0dgPOqv500

474 Southwest Colonial Road, Abingdon, 24210

2 Beds 1 Bath | $119,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,172 Square Feet | Built in 1924

Want convenience then look no more... Come check out this beautiful 2 bed 1 Bath traditional style home conveniently located in downtown Abingdon. The home features flawless hardwood floors throughout this one-level living home. Only a short drive away from Shopping, Dining and other amenities. Exceptional back yard that would be ideal for children, pets or even entertaining. It's truly in a prime location. This property wont last long so give us a call today!!

For open house information, contact MATTHEW SMITH, MATT SMITH REALTY at 276-477-1500

Copyright © 2022 Tennessee Virginia Regional Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TVARMLS-9929291)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MSNBC

19 dead in Bronx apartment fire, including 9 children

19 people are dead including nine children after a Bronx fire in an apartment building. New York City Mayor Eric Adams called the fire the worst the city has seen in 30 years. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Jan. 9, 2022.
BRONX, NY
NBC News

Tennis star Novak Djokovic wins appeal of visa cancellation in Australian court

Novak Djokovic won his appeal to stay in Australia on Monday after the country’s authorities barred entry to the tennis star over his Covid-19 vaccination status. At a virtual hearing at the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia in Melbourne on Monday, Judge Anthony Kelly said Djokovic must be released from immigration detention within 30 minutes of the order being made.
TENNIS
The Associated Press

US, Russia meet for talks amid tensions linked to Ukraine

GENEVA (AP) — Senior U.S. and Russian officials formally launched special talks on strategic stability on Monday as part of a flurry of diplomatic activity in Europe this week aimed at defusing tensions over a Russian military buildup on the border with Ukraine, though no major breakthrough was immediately in sight.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Abingdon, VA
Real Estate
City
Abingdon, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Abingdon, VA
Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
NBC News

Alec Baldwin says he will comply with ‘Rust’ shooting probe

Alec Baldwin said Saturday that there's no truth to any suggestion he hasn't been complying with the investigation into the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" in October. Speaking in a video he posted to Instagram, Baldwin addressed the issue of his cellphone. “Any suggestion that...
CELEBRITIES
CNN

Rep. Jim Jordan indicates he won't meet with January 6 committee

(CNN) — Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio indicated he doesn't plan to cooperate with a request to meet to meet with the House select committee investigating January 6, according to a defiant letter he sent to committee Chair Bennie Thompson on Sunday. While Jordan -- a top congressional...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stained Glass Windows#Pets#Housing List#The Jacob Clark House#Victorian#Exp Realty
CBS News

Golden Globes go on without guests, telecast or host

The Golden Globe Awards, Hollywood's so-called biggest party that regularly drew 18 million television viewers, was reduced to a live-blog Sunday night for its 79th edition. The embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association proceeded with its film awards Sunday night without a telecast, nominees, a red carpet, a host, press or even a livestream. Instead, members of the HFPA and some recipients of the group's philanthropic grants gathered at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for a 90-minute private event, announcing the names of the film and television winners on the organization's social media feeds.
CELEBRITIES
Abingdon News Alert

Abingdon News Alert

Abingdon, VA
273
Followers
623
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

With Abingdon News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy