On the hunt for a home in Greenwood? These houses are on the market

(Greenwood, MS) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Greenwood than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

200 West Adams, Greenwood, 38930 3 Beds 2 Baths | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,900 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Nice renovated cottage (2019) in North Greenwood with 2 car garage and large fenced backyard, featuring new roof, all new windows, refinished hardwood flooring, new LVT flooring in den and kitchen, shiplap accent walls, updated bathroom flooring, all new stainless appliances in kitchen, new cabinet fronts and hardware, all new light fixtures in bedrooms, new front and back doors. Great price and neighborhood!

1201 River Road, Greenwood, 38930 5 Beds 4 Baths | $68,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,858 Square Feet | Built in 1930

This home has character and charm! Own a bit of Greenwood history and live downtown too. This home has lots of space with 4 bedrooms and 3 baths plus fabulous original features. Call to see this home soon, it's worth a peek!

414 Bell Avenue, Greenwood, 38930 3 Beds 2 Baths | $142,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,123 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Wonderful family home! This three bedroom/ two bath brick ranch-style house features beautiful hardwood floors, an eat-in kitchen and tons of storage, both inside and out. Great entertaining areas include a formal living and dining area and large family room with fireplace. A lovely patio looks out over the back yard. The property has a front driveway and covered parking in the back.

307 East Market, Greenwood, 38930 3 Beds 1 Bath | $99,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,630 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Great location with flexible use, this property is located downtown. Recently remodeled with fabulous gourmet kitchen, new baths, and ready to move in! No worried...no renovations needed...just move in and enjoy!

