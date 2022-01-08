ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twentynine Palms, CA

Check out these homes for sale in Twentynine Palms now

Twentynine Palms Journal
Twentynine Palms Journal
 1 day ago

(Twentynine Palms, CA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Twentynine Palms. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o5Y5U_0dgPOlkg00

61423 La Crescenta Dr Drive, Joshua Tree, 92252

4 Beds 2 Baths | $339,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,953 Square Feet | Built in 1953

This Joshua Tree home is tucked away nestled in the Mesa with impeccable views of the desert mountains. The garage has been converted into rooms, without permits. Buyer to verify. The owner will be putting in a new ac unit. Come take a look now to see the great potentials of this 5 acre property.

For open house information, contact Ashley Mahaffey, Fathom Realty Group Inc. at 310-710-9337

Copyright © 2022 California Desert Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc.

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gzRK3_0dgPOlkg00

73483 Corbin Road, 29 Palms, 92277

3 Beds 2 Baths | $245,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,314 Square Feet | Built in 2007

For more information contact Stephanie at (760) 875-2189.Such an adorable home in the sought after section of Turtle Rock in Twentynine Palms!! 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with popular open great room floorpan. Open kitchen looking out to the living room with dining room space with stack stone feature wall. Oversized Main bedroom with walk in double closets. Main bathroom has double sinks. guest bedrooms are also a great size with ceiling fans. Home currently on a Solar lease. Inside Laundry area. Low maintenance back yard. 6 miles from the 29 Palms Marine Base, 3.3 miles to the turtle rock casino, Just 22 miles to Joshua Tree National Monument. This amazing full time residence or a fantastic long term rental is waiting for you.

For open house information, contact STEPHANIE WEST, KELLER WILLIAMS-LA QUINTA at 760-601-3000

Copyright © 2022 California Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc.

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47H4rK_0dgPOlkg00

6126 Panorama Road, Joshua Tree, 92252

2 Beds 1 Bath | $559,000 | Single Family Residence | 860 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Welcome to Casa Panorama, your one-of-a-kind, fully furnished bungalow in downtown Joshua Tree. Perched on Panorama Rd, this fully renovated, turnkey home truly lives up to its street name with some of the most stunning hilltop views of the National Park you'll find anywhere. Completely on trend and ideally suited for indoor/outdoor leisure, it's perfect for Airbnb, primary residence, or a weekend vacation getaway. The yard is completely private in front and back surrounded by beautiful redwood fencing, with front patio facing the view and large back patio featuring bistro lights over a custom built dining table. Extensive desert landscaping throughout property features fully automated, adjustable 2-zone irrigation system. Bathroom features custom built vanity and extra large modern walk-in shower with matte black rain-head and unique wall-mounted vanity faucet. All new Samsung appliances, butcher block countertops mounted on custom European style cabinets, Baltic Birch floating shelves, hand-blown Mexican glassware (shot glasses and tequila included!) and gorgeous farmhouse sink in the kitchen. Dining room features custom built Baltic Birch table with hairpin legs and countertop bar set under front window looking straight at the mountains, a perfect spot for working from home. Ceiling fans and three new mini-split HVAC units. New electrical panel, new septic tank, new floors, new electrical circuits throughout, dual pane windows, and more.

For open house information, contact Brian Burke, HK Lane Real Estate at 760-541-4803

Copyright © 2022 California Desert Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc.

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01s5FX_0dgPOlkg00

7525 Sherman Hoyt Avenue, 29 Palms, 92277

4 Beds 2 Baths | $239,997 | Single Family Residence | 1,257 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Four bedroom home looking for an investor to purchase. Currently has tenants that wish to stay.

For open house information, contact APRIL SCHMIDT-BARRIOS, REAL ESTATE MASTERS GROUP at 909-255-7622

Copyright © 2022 California Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc.

See more property details

Twentynine Palms Journal

Twentynine Palms Journal

Twentynine Palms, CA
140
Followers
573
Post
16K+
Views
