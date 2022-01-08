Check out these Brownwood homes on the market

(Brownwood, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Brownwood than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

141 Hawk Lane, Brownwood, 76801 3 Beds 2 Baths | $415,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,524 Square Feet | Built in 2021

DONT MISS OUT ON THIS LAKEFRONT CUSTOM BUILT HOME 1524 SQ FT ON BEAUTIFUL LAKE BROWNWOOD IN DESIRABLE FEATHER BAY SUBDIVISION WITH A GOLF COURSE, HIDEOUT CLUB. THIS LOVELY 3B 2B LAKEFRONT HOME WITH OPEN CONCEPT LIVING, DINNING, AND KITCHEN WITH 10 FT CEILINGS. KITCHEN AND BATHS WILL HAVE GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. SS BLACK APPLIANCES IN KITCHEN. SELLER PREFERS NO CHANGES TO BE MADE BY BUYERS. BUYERS CAN PICK COLOR OF INTERIOR AND FLOORING THIS WOULD MAKE IDEAL VACATION HOME OR FAMILY HOME.

For open house information, contact Carolyn Kelly, Tootie Kelly Real Estate at 325-646-2444

811 Quail Run, Brownwood, 76801 4 Beds 3 Baths | $344,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,932 Square Feet | Built in 1976

STOP! Look No More!! This amazing 4 bdrm, 2.5 baths home on a half-acre treed lot has something for everyone! A cozy living room with a beautiful rock fireplace & bookshelves, a billiard room with a wet bar, a spa room with inground spa, a large Gameroom with a wet bar - great for watching games or movies PLUS a large office appointed with beautiful woodwork, shelves & cabinets. It also features a large kitchen with a breakfast bar & breakfast room with a wall of windows to view the large treed side yard. The master suite has separate vanities, tub, shower, 2 walk-in closets. Plus a large utility room. This home is priced well for the square ft with the variety of amenities. CALL TODAY!!

For open house information, contact Ann Jones, Ann Jones Real Estate at 325-646-1500

1319 Sherry Lane, Early, 76802 3 Beds 2 Baths | $239,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,797 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Here's a move in ready home that has been updated with interior paint, flooring, recessed lighting, and features a remodeled kitchen with large breakfast and mudroom area. A large utility room is available with a private man cave or office off of the kitchen area. The master bedroom and bath are separate from the other bedrooms and bath with easy access to the large covered patio area. The backyard features a recently constructed privacy fence and large patio area for grilling or entertaining.

For open house information, contact William Gray, Jason Gray Real Estate at 214-537-7033

3231 Portside Dr, May, 76857 3 Beds 2 Baths | $168,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,216 Square Feet | Built in 1995

A AMAZING PIECE OF PROPERTY THREE BEDROOMS, TWO BATH CENTRAL HEAT AND AIR METAL ROOF DECKS ON FRONT AND BACK. VERY WELL KELP. THREE CAR CARPORT LARGE SHOP 1600 SQ FT WITH THREE ROLL UP DOORS. EIGHT OTHER BUILDING FIVE WATER STORAGE TANKS. THIS PROPERTY WAS SET UP TO GROW YOUR OWN FOOD. IT HAS A GREENHOUSE ALL OF THE BUILDINGS ARE GUTTERED TO WATER STORAGE TANKS FOR GROWING VEGETABLES TOO MUCH TO LIST DEFINITELY A PROPERTY YOU HAVE TO LOOK AT TO BELIEVE.

For open house information, contact Lloyd VanZandt, Tootie Kelly Real Estate at 325-646-2444