On the hunt for a home in Sonora? These houses are on the market

20474 Sherry Ln., Soulsbyville, 95372 3 Beds 2 Baths | $395,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,422 Square Feet | Built in 1979

DESIRABLE WILLOW SPRINGS home located off a cul-de-sac with generous parking and a fully fenced backyard. This single level home is ready for winter and summer with a whole house BACKUP GENERATOR! Functional floor plan with new interior paint offers a formal sunken living area off the entry with high ceilings and natural light. A pass through view allows the living room and kitchen to be joined for conversation and still allow separation. The formal dining room is complete with built-in cabinets and a slider to the back patio. Kitchen offers a breakfast bar, cabinet pantry, sleek white appliances, and access to garage. Down the hall are the bedrooms, indoor laundry room and recently renovated hall bathroom. The master bedroom is generously sized with a separated sink, walk-in shower w/bench and walk in closet. As you explore the outdoors you will enjoy the covered patio, privacy fencing, easily accessible backyard for vehicles and open front porch. The garage offers high ceilings ideal for creating platform storage and an electric chair to make getting up the stairs even easier. As an added bonus to living here, homeowners can enjoy use of the community clubhouse, park, lake and more!

18934 Old Bridge, Jamestown, 95327 3 Beds 2 Baths | $529,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,699 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Two Years New in Boulders Gated Community. This Eco Luxury Home in the Foothills features Geo Thermal Heat and Air, Solar, Electric Car Plug In, Grey Water Plummed, 3D Max Windows, LED Lighting, Spray Foam Insulation. Modern, Spacious and Open Single Story Floor Plan. Kitchen boast Bertazonni Gas Range, Stainless Steel Appliances and Walk-In Pantry. Master Bedroom with Walk In Closet, Dual Sinks and No Step Entry Shower. Courtyard area with Beautiful Landscaping and Boulders, Walk around the property and you will enjoy the Artificial Turf with Bocce Ball Area, Sun Deck off Master, Deck, Play Area and Room for a Garden. Detached Two Car Garage. This Home brings the outside inside and offers privacy with views of the surrounding mountains and trees.

26333 Powell Ranch Rd, Sonora, 95370 6 Beds 6 Baths | $1,850,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,463 Square Feet | Built in 2006

This is it! Welcome to Hawk Canyon Ranch. This property is being sold for the first time ever. It is truly a unique piece of property as it features 2 full sized homes. The original house (2561 sq ft) was built in 2006 and recently a newer home (1902 sq ft), built in 2018, was added. They are far enough from each other that each house has lots of privacy and serenity. The original house is a modern ranch house. Features include hickory hardwood floors, radiant heat floors, granite countertops, Viking range and ovens, and an open concept floor plan. The great room has a wood stove on a custom hearth. The master bath is wonderful as it features a garden tub and and separate dual-head shower. There is a full wrap-around covered porch and a swimming pool with automatic cover and the most amazing view you have ever seen! The lower house is a modern chalet style as it has a grand entrance with stained wood and modern grays. A large great room has a large island, living area, and dining area. Both bathrooms feature tile showers plus the master includes a freestanding tub. The entire house has luxury vinyl plank flooring. The concrete patio in back features a custom concrete fireplace. Spectacular views abound. For the business owner or hobbyist there are 3 separate shops on the property. The largest is a fully insulated metal shop measuring 60x40. The middle one measures 40x44 and has two offices, a kitchenette, and full bath as well as a roll-up door for a an RV. The third shop is 28x30 and features 2x6 framing. Lastly, there are too many features to describe that include a pond (with fountain), 30kw total of solar power, 16 KW generator, 9000gal water storage in tanks, and 5 separate fenced areas. There is also a fully automated pasture and lawn irrigation system. Come see this property today!

23370 Rusty Spur, Sonora, 95370 3 Beds 4 Baths | $649,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,372 Square Feet | Built in 2001

WOW, look at those views. Now is your chance to own your own private retreat nestled in the Sierras with beautiful forest views. Located behind a private gate, this 6.5 ac homesite is perfect for your primary residence or a vacation home with all the conveniences of newer construction. Enjoy beautiful sunrises from the owner's suite on the top floor. There is a large patio perfect for entertaining. The lower level offers both a separate bed/bath and bonus living space. There is plenty of room for all your toys and a RV electrical hook up just off the concrete driveway.

