House hunt Sequim: See what’s on the market now

(Sequim, WA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Sequim. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1012 E 9Th, Port Angeles, 98362 2 Beds 1 Bath | $255,000 | Single Family Residence | 732 Square Feet | Built in 1908

Great location for this 2 Bed, 1 Bath home near Franklin school, Peninsula College, and the Port Angeles Fine Arts Center. Just down the street from the entrance to Olympic National Park and Hurricane Ridge. Updated vinyl windows through-out. Spacious kitchen with room for dining table. Both master and front bedroom have walk-in closets. Laundry room on the way to the backyard, with a separate shed/workshop that has power. Parking off the alley or off the street. A peekaboo water view from the front yard.

1011 New Meadows Loop, Sequim, 98382 3 Beds 3 Baths | $825,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,817 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Immaculate spacious home in highly desirable neighborhood, The Meadows. Close to medical services and downtown, this well maintained home has an open concept kitchen/living room with three bedrooms; two on one side of the home with full bath and large third bedroom with bath on the other side. Fully fenced, beautifully landscaped, low maintenance yard. Beautiful views of Olympic mountains from breakfast nook and living room. Central vacuum system, soft water tank system, high

111 Dryke Rd # 12, Sequim, 98382 2 Beds 2 Baths | $79,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,408 Square Feet | Built in 1980

This double wide home in Lazy acres has been well-cared for and has had nice laminate tile installed recently in living areas. Carpet is clean and was new when this owner purchased the home. The wood stove was inspected at the time of purchase (2016) but present owner has never used it. The living room is large with dining room that has a built-in hutch. Family room is near the kitchen with the cozy wood stove. Plenty of space in laundry room for other projects. Some decking is newer and the carport is

502 Spotted Owl Ln, Sequim, 98382 2 Beds 2 Baths | $629,950 | Single Family Residence | 1,716 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Enjoy complete privacy & an amazing opportunity for an off-grid sustainable lifestyle! Property can run entirely by solar power & well. Nestled in the trees, admire a view of the quiet property from the living room or relax on the sunlit outdoor patio. Clear area perfect for a garden. This cozy home features a spacious living room, master suite & brand-new bonus room perfect for a family room/office. Large 828sqft garage for your vehicles, toys & storage! Savor the beauty of nature on this unique property!

