ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sequim, WA

House hunt Sequim: See what’s on the market now

Sequim News Alert
Sequim News Alert
 1 day ago

(Sequim, WA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Sequim. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lTTXr_0dgPOgL300

1012 E 9Th, Port Angeles, 98362

2 Beds 1 Bath | $255,000 | Single Family Residence | 732 Square Feet | Built in 1908

Great location for this 2 Bed, 1 Bath home near Franklin school, Peninsula College, and the Port Angeles Fine Arts Center. Just down the street from the entrance to Olympic National Park and Hurricane Ridge. Updated vinyl windows through-out. Spacious kitchen with room for dining table. Both master and front bedroom have walk-in closets. Laundry room on the way to the backyard, with a separate shed/workshop that has power. Parking off the alley or off the street. A peekaboo water view from the front yard.

For open house information, contact Jennifer Felton, Windermere Port Angeles at 360-457-0456

Copyright © 2022 Olympic Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OMLSWA-351942)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FiciU_0dgPOgL300

1011 New Meadows Loop, Sequim, 98382

3 Beds 3 Baths | $825,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,817 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Immaculate spacious home in highly desirable neighborhood, The Meadows. Close to medical services and downtown, this well maintained home has an open concept kitchen/living room with three bedrooms; two on one side of the home with full bath and large third bedroom with bath on the other side. Fully fenced, beautifully landscaped, low maintenance yard. Beautiful views of Olympic mountains from breakfast nook and living room. Central vacuum system, soft water tank system, high

For open house information, contact Dick Sutterlin, Peter Black Real Estate at 360-683-4116

Copyright © 2022 Olympic Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OMLSWA-352231)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11oALg_0dgPOgL300

111 Dryke Rd # 12, Sequim, 98382

2 Beds 2 Baths | $79,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,408 Square Feet | Built in 1980

This double wide home in Lazy acres has been well-cared for and has had nice laminate tile installed recently in living areas. Carpet is clean and was new when this owner purchased the home. The wood stove was inspected at the time of purchase (2016) but present owner has never used it. The living room is large with dining room that has a built-in hutch. Family room is near the kitchen with the cozy wood stove. Plenty of space in laundry room for other projects. Some decking is newer and the carport is

For open house information, contact Barbara Butcher, John L Scott/Sequim at 360-683-4131

Copyright © 2022 Olympic Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OMLSWA-352215)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MpDvI_0dgPOgL300

502 Spotted Owl Ln, Sequim, 98382

2 Beds 2 Baths | $629,950 | Single Family Residence | 1,716 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Enjoy complete privacy & an amazing opportunity for an off-grid sustainable lifestyle! Property can run entirely by solar power & well. Nestled in the trees, admire a view of the quiet property from the living room or relax on the sunlit outdoor patio. Clear area perfect for a garden. This cozy home features a spacious living room, master suite & brand-new bonus room perfect for a family room/office. Large 828sqft garage for your vehicles, toys & storage! Savor the beauty of nature on this unique property!

For open house information, contact Brody Broker, KELLER WILLIAMS Olympic at 360-477-9665

Copyright © 2022 Olympic Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OMLSWA-350827)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

'Full House' co-star John Stamos and more remember Bob Saget

(CNN) — Comedian and actor Bob Saget, who died Sunday at age 65, is being remembered for his humor and kindness by his friends and former colleagues. John Stamos led the tributes, writing about his former "Full House" co-star, that he is "broken" over his death. "I am broken....
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
City
Port Angeles, WA
Local
Washington Real Estate
City
Sequim, WA
Sequim, WA
Business
City
Home, WA
NBC News

Alec Baldwin says he will comply with ‘Rust’ shooting probe

Alec Baldwin said Saturday that there's no truth to any suggestion he hasn't been complying with the investigation into the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" in October. Speaking in a video he posted to Instagram, Baldwin addressed the issue of his cellphone. “Any suggestion that...
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

Diplomatic talks with Russia: What you need to know about the standoff over Ukraine

Delegations from the United States, NATO and other international partners will meet overseas this week for several rounds of high-stakes diplomatic talks with Russia, as Moscow continues its military buildup and other destabilizing activities near its border with Ukraine. Over the past several months, Russia has massed more than 100,000...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympic Mountains#Soft Water#Toys#Open House#Housing List#Wa#Franklin School#Peninsula College#Peter Black Real Estate
The Associated Press

Nearly 8,000 detained in Kazakhstan amid unrest

MOSCOW (AP) — The authorities in Kazakhstan said Monday that nearly 8,000 people were detained by police during protests that descended into violence last week and marked the worst unrest the former Soviet nation has faced since gaining independence 30 years ago. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday described the...
PROTESTS
Sequim News Alert

Sequim News Alert

Sequim, WA
185
Followers
538
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sequim News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy