Top homes for sale in Jacksonville

Jacksonville, IL

 1 day ago

(Jacksonville, IL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Jacksonville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YJRTK_0dgPOfSK00

915 Doolin Avenue, Jacksonville, 62650

2 Beds 1 Bath | $34,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,002 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Two bedroom home. Many updates from roof to electrical, plumbing ,siding. Mud room was also added where laundry is located.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BF4rI_0dgPOfSK00

314 Prairie Street, Franklin, 62638

3 Beds 2 Baths | $79,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,386 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Grand Turn of the Century home - Old World Charm with wood doors, trim and hardwood flooring. Large rooms with room to grow. Screened rear porch and covered side porch. Roof approx 13 years old. Fireplace in living room is converted to a pellet stove and old cook stove (not installed) will stay. Transit windows and much much more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Ua4x_0dgPOfSK00

5 Book Lane, Jacksonville, 62650

3 Beds 4 Baths | $180,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,163 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Highly sought after West end location!! This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home was custom built for the owners and has been very well maintain throughout the years. You will find many built ins and cedar lined closets throughout this home and beautiful large windows. The sunken living room and gorgeous picture window with beautiful view of back yard is so inviting. Formal dinning room , eat in kitchen for the holidays. Nice cozy family room with fireplace in those chilly evenings makes this home just perfect. Not too mention the study if you would like to consider working from home. The home features full finished basement with great recreation room and bar for entertaining and yet another area with built in book shelves that could be used for gaming or a second study, plus a half bath. The yard is beautiful with mature trees, large patio for family get togethers barbequing in the summer. Beautiful curb appeal and wont last long at this price! Home being sold As Is. Inspections welcomed.

