Check out these Salinas homes on the market

1818 Lancashire Dr, Salinas, 93906 5 Beds 3 Baths | $869,888 | Single Family Residence | 2,447 Square Feet | Built in 2002

This completely breathtaking Harrod-built Mediterranean style home w tile roof home is in most desirable neighborhood in North Salinas. Come make this gorgeous, light-filled property your forever home. Soaring ceilings welcome you into an elegant, spacious Livingroom & semi-open floor plan. Updated kitchen with tile back splash, granite counter tops, custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Also updated hardwood floors, window and door shutters throughout. Enjoy hosting? Take the party outside to quiet patio and spacious backyard. One bedroom & bath are on the main floor. Whimsical hallway carpeting takes you to 4 bedrooms upstairs: The large owners bedroom is perfect for relaxing & unwinding, especially thanks to its beautiful bathroom separate shower & jacuzzi tub. Mirrored closet doors reveal 2 large closets. Home is ideally positioned to enjoy the proximity of cafes, restaurants, shopping centers & more! Prime location, prime property It's the perfect package!

1045 Sherman Dr, Salinas, 93907 3 Beds 2 Baths | $579,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,114 Square Feet | Built in 1979

This single-story Salinas home is the total package. Move in ready with a desirable floor plan. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a living space of 1,114 SqFt. The kitchen has been updated, it has all new carpeting, and has been recently painted. The bathroom and kitchen have attractive tile flooring. Some special features are a cozy fireplace to relax by, mirrored closets in the bedrooms, and sliding glass doors that let in plenty of natural light. Situated on a 4,250 SqFt lot, the backyard is larger than average and fully fenced. Conveniently located in the Laurelwood neighborhood with just a 3 minute drive to HWY 101. It is close to local schools, a shopping mall and grocery stores. It has an attached 2 car garage, central heating, slab foundation, the roof is tar and gravel over the house with Spanish tile over the garage.

9452 Eagle Way, Salinas, 93907 4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,039,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,532 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Beautiful single story 2,532 sqft home sits on a 1.77 acre lot nestled in the desirable Grey Eagle Estates. Stunning open floor plan with plenty of windows that fill the space with natural light. Freshly painted interior and new laminate wood flooring. The inviting living room has vaulted ceilings, gas log fireplace, recessed lighting, large windows and sliding doors. Off of the living room and through the arched entryway, you will find the formal dining room. The open kitchen features granite tiled countertops, two ovens, two sinks, breakfast bar and more. The breakfast nook is off of the kitchen, has built-in storage and gives you access to the yard. Large primary bedroom has sliding doors to your patio area and large windows for you to relax as you enjoy the views of beautiful hills. The primary bath features double sinks, large jetted tub, glass shower stall and large walk-in closet. Oversized 2 car garage with bonus room/office space for you to work from home.

839 Saint Ann Dr, Salinas, 93901 3 Beds 2 Baths | $679,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,603 Square Feet | Built in 1966

This beautiful South Salinas home is in move-in condition and features extensive recent renovations! Brand new paint inside and out, lush new carpeting, gorgeous new laminate flooring in the entryway, kitchen and hall bath, brand new stainless steel range in the kitchen, several new light fixtures, new shower door and fixtures in the hall bath, both bathrooms have new counter tops, sinks, faucets, and fixtures, and a new garage door. The spacious floor plan features a large living room with a brick fireplace and recessed lighting, separate family room off of the kitchen, Corian counter tops and lots of cabinet space in the kitchen, and a large laundry/bonus room. Milgard dual pane windows throughout, an oversized 2 car garage that is completely finished with large storage cabinets, and there is plenty of room in the back yard. The ADT Security System is included and is pre-paid through to next April! This home has everything you need and is ready for new owners to move right in!

