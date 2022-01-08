ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madisonville, KY

Check out these Madisonville homes on the market

Madisonville Digest
Madisonville Digest
 1 day ago

(Madisonville, KY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Madisonville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QnIyR_0dgPOco900

209 Eastview Drive, Madisonville, 42431

3 Beds 2 Baths | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,620 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Lots of space for the price! Huge backyard with lots of shade, detached garage with 2 separate doors. All appliances stay with the home. Large great room with supplemental heat addition. Large covered patio could double as an attached carport.

For open house information, contact Sarah Stone Wilkes, HERITAGE HOMES REAL ESTATE at 825-825-9090

(ID: realtor---3yd-MHCBRKY-111812)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C93y4_0dgPOco900

2036 Pinewood Lane, Madisonville, 42431

3 Beds 2 Baths | $119,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,245 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Cute 3 bed 2 bath home with large yard. 1 car carport.

For open house information, contact Staci Skinner, COLDWELL BANKER-TERRY at 270-821-3131

(ID: realtor---3yd-MHCBRKY-111918)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XTbCL_0dgPOco900

168 Oates St, Madisonville, 42431

2 Beds 2 Baths | $144,900 | Condominium | 959 Square Feet | Built in 2021

The new Oates St Row Houses are a wonderful addition to downtown Madisonville and offer a taste of urban living we have been waiting for! Within walking distance of local shops and restaurants each unit has its own unique features and is packed with modern design, an open floor plan, high ceilings and natural light. Come experience the low maintenance lifestyle of condo living. Unit #1 is a single level plan that is both comfortable and cozy with 2 bedrooms & 2 full baths. The welcoming kitchen with its white cabinetry, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances is open to the light and spacious living room. Each unit features a tankless water heater, tiled shower, utility closet for washer & dryer, dedicated parking space and a patio with privacy fence. Diamond Kote LP siding on the exterior comes with a 30yr paint warranty. The $125.00 HOA covers all exterior maintenance and lawn care.

For open house information, contact Ginger Driver, COLDWELL BANKER-TERRY at 270-821-3131

(ID: realtor---3yd-MHCBRKY-111707)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Hhan_0dgPOco900

1276 Eastside Lane, Madisonville, 42431

3 Beds 1 Bath | $99,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,056 Square Feet | Built in None

Nice 3 bedroom, 1 bathroomhome and fenced back yard, all kitchen appliances stay and this home is move-in ready! Contact Maggie Sheets for more details or to make an appointment at 270-836-5086.

For open house information, contact Maggie Sheets, HERITAGE HOMES REAL ESTATE at 825-825-9090

(ID: realtor---3yd-MHCBRKY-111947)

Comments / 0

