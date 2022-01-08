ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Picayune, MS

House hunt Picayune: See what’s on the market now

 1 day ago

(Picayune, MS) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Picayune. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M7OkY_0dgPOa2h00

294 Lakeside Drive, Carriere, 39426

2 Beds 2 Baths | $159,000 | Mobile Home | 1,280 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Precious renovated mobile home on slab with 80 ft of covered patio on a slab facing the beautiful canal of Anchor Lake. Sits on an acre with a bulkhead with a small boat slip that's covered and comes with the fishing boat and has a shed with a drop shed on backside. All door have been with solid wood 32 in. doors for handicap access. There is also a new handicap ramp under the porch roof to back door entrance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NsUqu_0dgPOa2h00

11163 Old Kiln Road, Picayune, 39466

3 Beds 3 Baths | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,463 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Great location cute home on 1.6 acres. Several large shady oaks on property! Absolutely Gorgeous! Master bedroom downstairs with large walk in closet. 2 bdrms upstairs.Seller will provide new roof and HVAC at ask price. Needs some TLC but could be adorable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KBnCe_0dgPOa2h00

1111 Grice Avenue, Picayune, 39466

4 Beds 4 Baths | $159,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,351 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Solid brick house on a dead end street! Home needs some TLC but has great potential to be great again! It offers great features such as an attached apartment which is great for a multi-generational family! Also has, wood flooring, large wkshop, gutters and double carport! Property has damaged electrical & plumbing so utilities will not be connected for inspections/appraisal. Offers are now open to investors! Property is owned by the US Dept of HUD. HUD case #281-444930. Insured with repair escrow. Talk to your lender prior to submitting offers. Qualifies for HUDs $100 down program! Seller makes no warranties or representations to the property condition. Seller may contribute up to 3% buyer closing cost. HUD homes are sold as is. EHO. Home built prior to 1978; lead based paint could exist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39HrNA_0dgPOa2h00

37175 Howard O'Berry Road, Pearl River, 70452

3 Beds 2 Baths | $110,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,216 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Home is available. A 1997 model, built in Alabama, was never issued a title. Seller has notarized bill of sale and permit. Sold as personal property on 1.451 acres of improved land, including 300 ft. water well, septic system, tied down to concrete slab...out building, drive way, fencing, metal car storage cover with front and back porches. Very nice set up with room to build, livestock ok. No repairs will be done by seller, sold as is.

