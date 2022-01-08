Take a look at these homes on the Lucedale market now

(Lucedale, MS) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Lucedale. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

9737 Brushy Creek Road, Lucedale, 39452 3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,995 | Single Family Residence | 1,204 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Home Sweet Home - 2.25 Acres and Pond to Enjoy ! You'll relax on front and back porches for an afternoon swing overlooking the pond. This brick, nicely updated home with 3 bedroom / 2 full baths features beautiful Oak cabinets, new laminate flooring ,new appliances and metal roof. and carport. All for your enjoyment this 2.25 acres with pond and storage building at an affordable price. Many first time buyers programs available. You could purchase with Zero Down, Call to See How to Qualify.

1130 Highway 98, Lucedale, 39452 3 Beds 1 Bath | $84,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,092 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Great Starter Home! This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home has a decorative fireplace in the dining area, tile floors, attached carport and a New Roof. This home is just 5 minutes from Lucedale and has road frontage on Ben Eubanks Road and Hwy 98 making easy access to Hattiesburg, Mobile and the MS Gulf Coast. MOVE IN READY! WILL QUALIFY FOR ALL LOAN TYPES.

164 Summer Street, Lucedale, 39452 2 Beds 1 Bath | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,216 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Investor special or with some upgrades could be a cute starter home! Located inside Lucedale city limits. This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home (could be 3 bedroom) has been used as a rental for years and produced a steady rental income. The most recent renter was there for 5 years. Has a large fenced backyard.

3266 Barton Agricola Road, Lucedale, 39452 5 Beds 3 Baths | $498,400 | Single Family Residence | 4,133 Square Feet | Built in 2017

This massive home has 6,400 sqft under roof, 4,133 heated and cooled two story that could easily house two families. First floor has 3 bedroom 2 full baths, open floor plan with stained concrete flooring for easy maintenance, gas fireplace, high ceilings. Upstairs is a large living area one bedroom, one bath, bonus room being used as second bedroom, access to storage room and a balcony that could have a separate entrance easily installed. back down stairs the custom kitchen and sprawling living area opens up to a 20' x 80' alleyway for loading horses and has sliding barn doors to secure everything. It also has four 12' x 12' horse stalls on concrete with matts, one 12' x 15' heated and cooled tack room, one 12' x12' washroom. You also get two 12' x 16' loafing sheds for horses with power and water, one in each pasture, a 24' x 24' hay barn, one 100' x 150' lighted arena. Then there is a a one 30' x 30' shop that is completely insulated with a has a bathroom including a shower. 100' x 100' chainlink fence behind it. Show by appointment only, 24 hour show notice, all must be pre-qualified before appointment.

