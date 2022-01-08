Check out these homes on the Americus market now
(Americus, GA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Americus than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.
Check out these listings from our classifieds:
Cozy, country, cabin living! This is the perfect piece of private paradise for anyone looking for the convenience to town but the quiet country lifestyle! The Living space has wood-beamed high ceiling with a beautiful brick fireplace. This home includes three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The eat-in kitchen overlooks the back and side yard of the property for a peaceful view of the surrounding nature. The front porch overlooks the yard with a view to a creek-fed pond! Call Hayleigh Burks at Anderson-Bailey Real Estate for your private showing! 229-938-3741
WOW!GORGEOUS FULLY RENOVATED VERY SPACIOUS 8 BED/5 BATH ALL BRICK HOME ON 2 TRACKS OF LAND APPROX. 14.78 ACRES*3 CAR GARAGE*BONUS HUGE WORKSHOP*NO EXPENSE SPARED IN MAKING THIS THE ABSOLUTE MODEL HOME*NEW INTERIOR PAINT*HUGE GOURMET KITCHEN*RECESSED LIGHTING*BRAND NEW CARPET**TILED BATHROOMS**UPGRADED LIGHT FIXTURES*VERY PRIVATE PARK LIKE YARD*THIS HOME HAS IT ALL*A MUST SEE!!!
Call Mary Kathryn 229-938-8541 to view this upscale three bedroom home located across the street form the lake. Wow! what a view, peaceful neighborhood & all situated on approx. 2 acres. This home offers in ground pool, sun room, bonus room for the family & the most updated kitchen! This kitchen offers new cabinets, high end appliances including commercial refrigerator & island. Separate dining room, office & family room with fireplace complete this brick home. Master suite offers walk in closet, separate dressing area & extra spacious updated shower featuring rain heads.Don't miss out !
This two bedroom, one bathroom upstairs unit has been very well maintained and is ready for your furniture. Along with the huge living room/dining room area, and spacious bedrooms, this unit also boasts a sun room that most other units in the complex do not offer. This unit is a must see for investors looking for a long term investment as well as young professionals looking for a virtually maintenance free home. Call Colleen to set up your visit today - 229-815-0268.
