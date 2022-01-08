Check out these homes on the Americus market now

(Americus, GA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Americus than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

603 Mask Road, Americus, 31709 3 Beds 2 Baths | $117,900 | Cabin | 1,992 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Cozy, country, cabin living! This is the perfect piece of private paradise for anyone looking for the convenience to town but the quiet country lifestyle! The Living space has wood-beamed high ceiling with a beautiful brick fireplace. This home includes three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The eat-in kitchen overlooks the back and side yard of the property for a peaceful view of the surrounding nature. The front porch overlooks the yard with a view to a creek-fed pond! Call Hayleigh Burks at Anderson-Bailey Real Estate for your private showing! 229-938-3741

566 S. Ga Highway 49, Americus, 31719 8 Beds 5 Baths | $549,900 | Single Family Residence | 7,492 Square Feet | Built in None

WOW!GORGEOUS FULLY RENOVATED VERY SPACIOUS 8 BED/5 BATH ALL BRICK HOME ON 2 TRACKS OF LAND APPROX. 14.78 ACRES*3 CAR GARAGE*BONUS HUGE WORKSHOP*NO EXPENSE SPARED IN MAKING THIS THE ABSOLUTE MODEL HOME*NEW INTERIOR PAINT*HUGE GOURMET KITCHEN*RECESSED LIGHTING*BRAND NEW CARPET**TILED BATHROOMS**UPGRADED LIGHT FIXTURES*VERY PRIVATE PARK LIKE YARD*THIS HOME HAS IT ALL*A MUST SEE!!!

166 Lakeshore Dr, Americus, 31719 3 Beds 3 Baths | $324,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,961 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Call Mary Kathryn 229-938-8541 to view this upscale three bedroom home located across the street form the lake. Wow! what a view, peaceful neighborhood & all situated on approx. 2 acres. This home offers in ground pool, sun room, bonus room for the family & the most updated kitchen! This kitchen offers new cabinets, high end appliances including commercial refrigerator & island. Separate dining room, office & family room with fireplace complete this brick home. Master suite offers walk in closet, separate dressing area & extra spacious updated shower featuring rain heads.Don't miss out !

116-E Country Club Drive, Americus, 31709 2 Beds 1 Bath | $69,800 | Single Family Attached | 1,188 Square Feet | Built in 1980

This two bedroom, one bathroom upstairs unit has been very well maintained and is ready for your furniture. Along with the huge living room/dining room area, and spacious bedrooms, this unit also boasts a sun room that most other units in the complex do not offer. This unit is a must see for investors looking for a long term investment as well as young professionals looking for a virtually maintenance free home. Call Colleen to set up your visit today - 229-815-0268.

