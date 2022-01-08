Take a look at these homes for sale in Brenham

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Brenham, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Brenham. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YFQdi_0dgPOToU00

401 Liberty Street, Brenham, 77833

2 Beds 2 Baths | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 1982

This home is conveniently located only blocks north of downtown Brenham, near the new water park. The corner lot offers ample outdoor space. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath home could be converted back to a 3 bedroom. As it is, each of the 2 bedrooms are large with seating areas. For additional details, contact Rebecca Cook or Donna Fielding.

For open house information, contact Rebecca Cook, Texas Lone Star Team - Keller Williams Brazos Valley at 979-530-3024

Copyright © 2022 South Central Texas Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCBORTX-132363)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aStgu_0dgPOToU00

1603 Navarro Drive, Brenham, 77833

4 Beds 3 Baths | $323,690 | Single Family Residence | 1,953 Square Feet | Built in None

The Prescott is a single-story, 1953 approximate square foot, 4 bedroom and a study, 2.5 bathroom, 2 car garage home. Designed with you and your family in mind, this layout features an open layout with a living room and dining space that leads to an open kitchen. Bedroom 1 is located off the family room and features a relaxing spa-like bathroom with a double vanity and spacious walk-in closet with plenty of room for storage. Youll enjoy added security in your new DR Horton home with our Home is Connected features. Using one central hub that talks to all the devices in your home, you can control the lights, thermostat and locks, all from your cellular device. DR Horton also includes an Amazon Echo Dot to make voice activation a reality in your new Smart Home.

For open house information, contact Online Sales Counselor D.R. Horton - Brazos Valley

Copyright © 2022 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-43105-431-43105-431050000-0092)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BP7hp_0dgPOToU00

9230 Farm To Market 1371, Chappell Hill, 77426

3 Beds 2 Baths | $245,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,374 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Talk about curb appeal on an oversized lot! This farmhouse styled home recently got a master bathroom addition (not included in the CAD sf)! The pecan trees on the property are beautiful! This home has been leveled, master bathroom added, the sheet rock has been repaired, paint, the floors have been sanded and restained, new flooring in the kitchen and so on. There is a garage/work shop that is 690 sf per the CAD, plus a carport. There is an outdoor storage building. All of the bedrooms are large!! The kitchen, dining and living room has an open feeling and has a lot of natural light. It's a must see home! Master Bedroom, 14x11 feet, 2 closets and an area for dresser drawers- plus new master bathroom with shower Bedroom 1, 14x13 feet, 1 closet Bedroom 2, 14x10 feet, 1 closet Living Room, 16x14 feet, open to kitchen Kitchen, 16x13 feet

For open house information, contact None, SCHULTZ TEXAS PROPERTIES at 979-249-6869

Copyright © 2022 South Central Texas Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCBORTX-134044)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z6H3C_0dgPOToU00

8284 Clyde Lane, Brenham, 77833

3 Beds 2 Baths | $219,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,178 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Beautiful countryside property only 30 minutes away from TAMU with a brand new mobile home. Enjoy the large oak trees and quiet living space. This country-style mobile home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a spacious kitchen. Enjoy your roomy master suite. The outdoor area includes a gazebo which is great for BBQ and picnics. Plenty of large trees to hang swings, play volleyball, and do other outside activities. Large backyard patio and detached carport included. This new mobile home has a new transferable home warranty.

For open house information, contact Payton King, CENTURY 21 Beal at 979-764-2100

Copyright © 2022 Bryan-College Station Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BCSREGTX-21013778)

See more property details

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

Nearly 8,000 detained in Kazakhstan amid unrest

MOSCOW (AP) — The authorities in Kazakhstan said Monday that nearly 8,000 people were detained by police during protests that descended into violence last week and marked the worst unrest the former Soviet nation has faced since gaining independence 30 years ago. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday described the...
PROTESTS
