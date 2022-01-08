Top homes for sale in Evansville

(Evansville, IN) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Evansville than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

633 Chestnut Street, Henderson (Ky), 42420 3 Beds 4 Baths | $100,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,229 Square Feet | Built in 1962

THE PROPERTY WILL BE OFFERED IN AN ONLINE ONLY AUCTION CLOSING ON TUES., JAN. 25TH @ 6 PM. THE LIST PRICE IS THE AUCTION OPENING BID AMOUNT & NOT THE RESERVE AMOUNT. THE REAL ESTATE WILL SELL AS-IS & SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL. Inspections can be conducted prior to the auction, but are for buyer informational purposes only. Paneled foyer with coat closet, built-in bookshelf & ceramic tile flooring. Large living / dining area with bay window. Ceramaflex flooring throughout kitchen, dining area & hallways. Kitchen with triple stainless sink with disposal, dishwasher, Westinghouse electric range, counter with marble insert. A huge gas log fireplace with brick surround & Nutone grill sits between the kitchen & family room. Kitchen opens to family room with beamed ceiling & sliding glass doors leading to back yard. Master bedroom with full bath with shower & sliding glass doors to back yard. Two guest baths – one with a tub / shower combo & one with a shower only. Two bedrooms with two closets in each. Abundance of closets & storage space. Basement with gas log fireplace with brick surround, full bath with shower & kitchen with electric range. Two car attached carport. New roof between 5 & 10 years ago.

6711 Middle Mount Vernon Road, Evansville, 47712 3 Beds 2 Baths | $385,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,000 Square Feet | Built in 1954

RARE westside find! This 3 bed/2 bath home features 3000 sq ft. and sits on 3.27 acres. Home has been completely remodeled with upgraded finishes. Close to the westisde shopping, USI, and right off the Lloyd for easy commutes! As you drive up to the home, you are greeted with beautiful landscaping and updated, gray painted brick and stone. The family room has an open design featuring a cathedral wood ceiling and hardwood floors. To the left is the kitchen with custom cabinetry, concrete conuntertops, tile backsplash, neutral tile flooring and a bar. The dining room is directly off the kitchen with hardwood flooring and natural light. Then, into the large owner's suite with a large walk-in closet, stack washer/dryer hookup closet, and updated bath and double bowl vanity with lots of storage. The staircase is open and enters into the entertainment room well equipped with 2 fireplaces, bar with kitchenette, custom eat-in booth, acid-stained concrete floor and exposed aggregate to add texture and gives the space a southwest vibe. The walls are a mix of exposed brick and stucco to add to the design. The large living area with room for a pool table offers plenty of space to entertain. Down the hall is the laundry room, the full bath with huge walk in glass block and tile shower, two bedrooms and a bonus room that could be an office, playroom, or just a place to retreat. The exterior offers two patios, one with a full outdoor fireplace and permanant exterior dining so you don't have to worry about storing furniture in the winter and can easily entertain outdoors. The home sits on .78 acres, but the 2.48 acres goes with the property and is wooded with a creek and an indian cliff! Seller offering a Home Warranty for buyer's piece of mind. This home is a must see as it has too many features to list!!

813 S Frederick Street, Evansville, 47714 2 Beds 1 Bath | $189,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,070 Square Feet | Built in 1936

Modern design and charm resonate throughout this sprawling 2-bedroom, 1-bath home with a full basement near the University of Evansville. Everything flows flawlessly together with gorgeous new luxury vinyl plank flooring, fresh neutral paint, a stunning tiled fireplace, gorgeous covered porch, and so much more! The open-concept living area offers the perfect spot to entertain family and friends, with the fireplace with vertical tiling taking front stage. Just off the great room is a lovely covered porch, with stenciled detailing on the floor, drawing you out to enjoy views of the neighborhood while providing ample space for outdoor dining. The dining space inside is the center of the living space, with an eat-in kitchen remodeled with new white cabinetry adorned with a beautiful gray decorative tile, a new island, stainless appliances, and easy access to the main-floor laundry, basement entry and door to the back yard. Natural light abounds throughout the home's bedrooms, which have been freshened up with new flooring, paint, lighting, and more. The modern flare continues into the bathroom, with a circular mirror hanging over the new white vanity, a new bathtub with tiled surround and new fixtures. A clean, unfinished basement provides a great indoor storage solution and recreation area. Mature trees provide shade to the backyard, where you are sure to enjoy relaxing on the brick-paver patio or outdoor recreation with friends and family. This stunning home is move-in ready and waiting for you! Seller is a licensed real estate agent.

2003 N Heidelbach Avenue, Evansville, 47711 3 Beds 2 Baths | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,478 Square Feet | Built in 1924

Lovely home right across the street from Garvin Park! Beautiful views of the trees with none of the maintenance, Ritzy's Festival of Lights, the Lake, Childrens' Playground, and more! The woodwork on the main floor is stunning and well maintained. The backyard is fully fenced, has a large patio, and access to the oversized 2 Car Garage with electricity. You will love sitting on the swing on the large covered front porch looking at the park, The Living Room has 3 large windows facing the park, and a wood burning fireplace flanked by a gorgeous glass bookcase on one side, and a wooden seat with storage underneath on the other. There is a wide arched doorway to the Dining Room, also with windows facing the park. The Eat-in Kitchen has plenty of counter space and cabinets. There is a Family Room behind the Kitchen that could be a 2 sided Sunroom, Den, or another Dining Area. On the other side of the main floor are 2 BRs, and the Main Floor Full Bath with new tub, surround, and commode. Both BRs have lovely woodwork: the Back Bedroom has Glass French Doors, and the Hallway has built-in storage with cabinets and drawers, and a classic phone nook. Upstairs is the 3rd BR and a 2nd Full Bath with shower. The window A/C is supplemental. The Bsmt has a 2nd Laundry area if needed, a utility sink, tons of storage (all shelves are included!), and an area ideal for hobbies and crafting. The Bsmt was waterproofed by B-Dry in 2006. Updates per Owner: Hi-Eff HVAC 2016, Wtr Heater 2015, replacement windows that tilt in to easily clean, Back-Up Sump Pump, Kitchen Fridge. Includes: Kitchen Fridge and Stove, Bsmt Fridge, all blinds, washer and dryer, 2 workbenches in garage, most of the shelving and cabinets, A/C up.

