Take a look at these homes for sale in Lancaster

43227 Durango Lane, Lancaster, 93536 4 Beds 2 Baths | $530,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,998 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Great Property in the Quartz Hill Area featuring spacious floor plan. Wooden flooring except the bedrooms that have carpet, Very nice kitchen cabinetry and more to mention to this nice and cozy home. Three car garage with three windows facing the side front yard. The kitchen has center island with all granite counter tops , This property has a formal living room, Family room and formal Dining room, Laundry area is inside with plenty of cabinets ,, Also the backyard has a Cover patio .

For open house information, contact Linda Gonzalez, Real Estate Professionals of A.V. at 661-435-1754

37733 Adela Court, Palmdale, 93552 3 Beds 3 Baths | $410,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,733 Square Feet | Built in 1989

***Great Value*** With A Little TLC, This 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Home Is Ready To Shine For The Next Owner. This Home Offers over 1700 Sqft And Is Nestled In A Quiet Cul De Sac. Close To Major Shopping Centers and Restaurants. Centrally Located Near High Schools, Middle Schools, and Elementary Schools. Perfect For Anyone That Commutes For Work, Close To The 14 Freeway. Call For More Information!

For open house information, contact Erick Escobar, Century 21 Amigo at 661-575-9500

3607 W Avenue K11, Lancaster, 93536 4 Beds 2 Baths | $440,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,450 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Welcome to this beautiful Westside fully upgraded home! This Gem is tucked in a cul-de-sac in a quiet neighborhood. This will not disappoint. New energy efficient windows, newer roof, new central heat and air, new toilets, newer flooring, new patio cover, new gazebo, updated landscaping, BEAUTIFUL kitchen remodel and a master full of upgrades. WOW! This is a must see. Start the New Year fresh in this fantastic Westside home!

For open house information, contact Melissa Case, Century 21 Doug Anderson at 661-945-4521

5065 Keston, Palmdale, 93552 4 Beds 3 Baths | $499,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,504 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Gorgeous move-in ready home with over 2,500 sq ft in a great neighborhood. This home features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Separate family room with cozy fireplace. Master bedroom suite upstairs features walk-in closet. Backyard is beautifully landscaped. Located near schools, parks, and only minutes away from a major shopping center including Target, Home Depot & Starbucks!

For open house information, contact Gil Legaspi, Realty Executives Com. & Res. at 562-205-1700