ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, CA

Take a look at these homes for sale in Lancaster

Lancaster Daily
Lancaster Daily
 1 day ago

(Lancaster, CA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Lancaster. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IiKPs_0dgPOR3200

43227 Durango Lane, Lancaster, 93536

4 Beds 2 Baths | $530,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,998 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Great Property in the Quartz Hill Area featuring spacious floor plan. Wooden flooring except the bedrooms that have carpet, Very nice kitchen cabinetry and more to mention to this nice and cozy home. Three car garage with three windows facing the side front yard. The kitchen has center island with all granite counter tops , This property has a formal living room, Family room and formal Dining room, Laundry area is inside with plenty of cabinets ,, Also the backyard has a Cover patio .

For open house information, contact Linda Gonzalez, Real Estate Professionals of A.V. at 661-435-1754

Copyright © 2022 Greater Antelope Valley Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAVARCA-21010470)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RFjCf_0dgPOR3200

37733 Adela Court, Palmdale, 93552

3 Beds 3 Baths | $410,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,733 Square Feet | Built in 1989

***Great Value*** With A Little TLC, This 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Home Is Ready To Shine For The Next Owner. This Home Offers over 1700 Sqft And Is Nestled In A Quiet Cul De Sac. Close To Major Shopping Centers and Restaurants. Centrally Located Near High Schools, Middle Schools, and Elementary Schools. Perfect For Anyone That Commutes For Work, Close To The 14 Freeway. Call For More Information!

For open house information, contact Erick Escobar, Century 21 Amigo at 661-575-9500

Copyright © 2022 Greater Antelope Valley Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAVARCA-21005534)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bCcnV_0dgPOR3200

3607 W Avenue K11, Lancaster, 93536

4 Beds 2 Baths | $440,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,450 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Welcome to this beautiful Westside fully upgraded home! This Gem is tucked in a cul-de-sac in a quiet neighborhood. This will not disappoint. New energy efficient windows, newer roof, new central heat and air, new toilets, newer flooring, new patio cover, new gazebo, updated landscaping, BEAUTIFUL kitchen remodel and a master full of upgrades. WOW! This is a must see. Start the New Year fresh in this fantastic Westside home!

For open house information, contact Melissa Case, Century 21 Doug Anderson at 661-945-4521

Copyright © 2022 CRIS-Net Regional MLS (Southland). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CRISNETCA-SR21267504)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RSiOH_0dgPOR3200

5065 Keston, Palmdale, 93552

4 Beds 3 Baths | $499,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,504 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Gorgeous move-in ready home with over 2,500 sq ft in a great neighborhood. This home features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Separate family room with cozy fireplace. Master bedroom suite upstairs features walk-in closet. Backyard is beautifully landscaped. Located near schools, parks, and only minutes away from a major shopping center including Target, Home Depot & Starbucks!

For open house information, contact Gil Legaspi, Realty Executives Com. & Res. at 562-205-1700

Copyright © 2022 California Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MRMLSCA-DW21237086)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

'Full House' co-star John Stamos and more remember Bob Saget

(CNN) — Comedian and actor Bob Saget, who died Sunday at age 65, is being remembered for his humor and kindness by his friends and former colleagues. John Stamos led the tributes, writing about his former "Full House" co-star, that he is "broken" over his death. "I am broken....
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Tennis star Novak Djokovic wins appeal of visa cancellation in Australian court

Novak Djokovic won his appeal to stay in Australia on Monday after the country’s authorities barred entry to the tennis star over his Covid-19 vaccination status. At a virtual hearing at the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia in Melbourne on Monday, Judge Anthony Kelly said Djokovic must be released from immigration detention within 30 minutes of the order being made.
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Lancaster, CA
Business
City
Lancaster, CA
Lancaster, CA
Real Estate
CBS News

Diplomatic talks with Russia: What you need to know about the standoff over Ukraine

Delegations from the United States, NATO and other international partners will meet overseas this week for several rounds of high-stakes diplomatic talks with Russia, as Moscow continues its military buildup and other destabilizing activities near its border with Ukraine. Over the past several months, Russia has massed more than 100,000...
POLITICS
NBC News

Alec Baldwin says he will comply with ‘Rust’ shooting probe

Alec Baldwin said Saturday that there's no truth to any suggestion he hasn't been complying with the investigation into the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" in October. Speaking in a video he posted to Instagram, Baldwin addressed the issue of his cellphone. “Any suggestion that...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Depot#Housing List#Great Property#Middle Schools#Elementary Schools#Westside
The Associated Press

Nearly 8,000 detained in Kazakhstan amid unrest

MOSCOW (AP) — The authorities in Kazakhstan said Monday that nearly 8,000 people were detained by police during protests that descended into violence last week and marked the worst unrest the former Soviet nation has faced since gaining independence 30 years ago. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday described the...
PROTESTS
Lancaster Daily

Lancaster Daily

Lancaster, CA
536
Followers
585
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lancaster Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy