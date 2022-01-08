ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port St Lucie-curious? These homes are on the market

Port St Lucie Times
 1 day ago

(Port St Lucie, FL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Port St Lucie will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

12270 Sw Weeping Willow Avenue, Port Saint Lucie, 34987

2 Beds 2 Baths | $485,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,681 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Absolutely spectacular 2 bedroom, 2 bath, plus den ''Anna Maria'' model in vibrant 55+ Vitalia at Tradition. This one has it all! From the moment you enter you'll notice true pride of ownership. The kitchen features quartz counters, 42'' cabinets with under cabinet lighting, a new S/S deep sink, custom pantry, tiled backsplash, and a huge cook's island. The master suite boasts a tray ceiling, crown molding, custom walk in closet, frameless ''RainShower'' enclosure, dbl. sinks and a view of the lake. Step out to the covered, screened lanai overlooking the lake and enjoy your morning coffee or the beautiful afternoon sunsets. Other features include impact windows & doors, plantation shutters, barrel tile roof, newer appliances, and custom landscaping. Come join the fun here at Vitalia!

For open house information, contact Tony Reagan, Lang Realty at 877-357-0618

Copyright © 2022 BeachesMLS / Flexmls. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSFL-RX-10762233)

201 Se Dunscombe Road, Stuart, 34996

2 Beds 3 Baths | $659,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,530 Square Feet | Built in 1953

Beautiful Downtown Stuart... located in the most desirable neighborhood of St. Lucie Estates. Don't miss this unique 2 story home which includes 2 large Bedrooms & 3 Full Baths plus a Large Bonus room. Large 2nd Floor Master suite with a cozy fireplace and balcony. The home boasts a Metal Roof with a oversized 2 car garage with tons of storage space and separate laundry room. Original home was built in 1953 and addition added in 1995, this property is Move-In ready for a local or seasonal resident. Just a bike ride from both the beach and downtown, the home is ready for the next owner to enjoy the laidback Stuart FL Lifestyle. Your opportunity is knocking schedule your appointment today!

For open house information, contact Kevin Thomas, RE/MAX of Stuart at 772-288-1111

Copyright © 2022 Martin County REALTORS® of the Treasure Coast, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAMCFL-M20031749)

2775 Sw Bridgeway Street, Palm City, 34990

3 Beds 2 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,451 Square Feet | Built in 1987

As you enter this Palm City, Hideaway Isles, 3 bed, 2 bath home you'll notice the bright and airy living area with views right through to the yard and lush landscaping. The kitchen features a gas range, large double sink, refrigerator with bottom mount freezer stainless dishwasher and plenty of storagefor all your cooking needs. The dining and living room areas lead to a screened in lanai making your home perfect for entertaining. You will also find a Large master bedroom, updated bathrooms and nicely sized guest bedrooms. Step outside to your very private back yard with room for a pool and patio. This home is also perfectly located just minutes from downtown Stuart, local shopping, dining and renowned treasure coast beaches.

For open house information, contact Margaret Hart, Coldwell Banker Paradise - Stuart at 772-300-9014

Copyright © 2022 Coldwell Banker Schmidt REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CBSCHMIDT-147050769)

3001 Se Island Point Lane, Stuart, 34996

3 Beds 4 Baths | $3,295,000 | Condominium | 3,054 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Penthouse living on the ocean! First time on the market since 1992. Spectacular ocean views north, east and south to Jupiter Island.

For open house information, contact Martin Conroy, Sailfish Point Realty at 772-225-6200

Copyright © 2022 Martin County REALTORS® of the Treasure Coast, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAMCFL-M20032320)

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Port St Lucie, FL
ABOUT

With Port St Lucie Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

