Augusta, GA

Take a look at these homes on the market in Augusta

Augusta News Watch
Augusta News Watch
 1 day ago

(Augusta, GA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Augusta will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S3y3P_0dgPOPHa00

6587 Hiwassee Run, Aiken, 29803

3 Beds 3 Baths | $829,000 | Farm | 2,467 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Back on Market - NO FAULT TO SELLER - Gorgeous Equestrian farmhouse home located in Three Runs Plantation on 5 acres. One-level living with a 3rd bedroom/flex room located upstairs with a bath and its own AC unit, desk area and shed dormer window. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the home. The master suite has a door leading to the screen room and a sliding barn door leads into the master bath with a 5-foot marble tile shower, cast iron pedestal tub, his and her closets, and Corian marble countertops. Spacious kitchen with a kitchen island and separate dining area. The large great room is great for entertaining, and you will love the vaulted ceilings and windmill ceiling fan. The guest bathroom has an antique vanity with vessel sink. Outbuildings include a barn with 3 stalls, tack room, cross tie area and wash area. The shop has 2 stall areas on the back, High ceiling, and garden/paddock area behind the shop. 2.5 garage, room for golf cart.

For open house information, contact William (Joe) Seamon, Meybohm, LLC North Augusta at 803-278-4437

Copyright © 2022 Aiken MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AMLSSC-119392)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MO2Zh_0dgPOPHa00

475 Geranium Street, Graniteville, 29829

3 Beds 3 Baths | $239,453 | Single Family Residence | 1,694 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Property is 50% complete and can close in 60-90 days. The Hidden Creek B floor plan is a beautiful 2 level starter home. Enter into a large foyer with upgraded flooring on main level and in the laundry/baths. The rear of the home has a fully open floor plan that includes beautiful stained, upgraded shaker-style cabinets with crown/pull knobs; S/S appliances, granite counters in baths and kitchen. Kitchen/dining/Family Room areas are perfect for entertaining under recessed lights around the island with a music port & speakers in the kitchen or relax in the Fam Room near the FP. Carpeted bedrooms on 2nd level w/laundry rm. Other standard features include: 2-car garage with remote; sprinkler system, R-50 insulation, tankless gas water heater, Automation System, Music Port/Smart Phone Charging Station, Advanced framing, 30 yr Architectural Shingles and more! Eligible: USDA 100% financing. STOCK PHOTOS.

For open house information, contact Eleanor Williams, Keller Williams Realty, Aiken Partners at 803-262-4460

Copyright © 2022 Aiken MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AMLSSC-118181)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pR8CZ_0dgPOPHa00

4334 Holiday Terrace, Martinez, 30907

3 Beds 2 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,815 Square Feet | Built in 1977

NO HOA - 1/3 Acre Cul-De-Sac Lot - Remodeled 1 story home, with new laminate flooring in the entire house except bathrooms that are remodeled including new ceramic tile floor, eat-in kitchen, with pantry, granite counter tops, new, dishwasher, gas stove, microwave oven, living room, with fireplace, wood burning fireplace, shiplap wall, barn door, dining room, laundry room. The owner's suite has two closets and private bath. Across the hall are two additional bedrooms and full bath, new water heater, new blinds, freshly painted. Back deck and large fenced in back yard is perfect for pets, children, gardening and entertaining guests. Two outdoor buildings for storage. Close to I-20, Fort Gordon, and shopping. Old Republic Home Warranty. Please verify schools with Board of Education. Owner/Agent

For open house information, contact CHRISTINE MAY, LEADING EDGE REAL ESTATE at 706-922-7500

Copyright © 2022 Greater Augusta Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARGA-479507)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Mya2_0dgPOPHa00

2928 Abelia Drive, Augusta, 30906

3 Beds 1 Bath | $42,500 | Single Family Residence | 888 Square Feet | Built in 1954

"as-is, where-is" 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, office. House is habitable but needs extensive renovations.

For open house information, contact TOMMY MCBRIDE, SHERMAN & HEMSTREET REAL ESTATE at 706-722-8334

Copyright © 2022 Greater Augusta Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARGA-477432)

See more property details

ABOUT

With Augusta News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

