Check out these homes for sale in Oceanside now

Oceanside, CA

Oceanside Times
Oceanside Times
 1 day ago

(Oceanside, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Oceanside will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jc0rd_0dgPOMsd00

1006 Plover Way, Oceanside, 92057

2 Beds 2 Baths | $520,000 | Townhouse | 1,050 Square Feet | Built in 1980

55+ Senior Community. Relaxing serene view! Perfect for the person that just wants to move in and wants the best! The unique kitchen with a new GE Profile refrigerator, double oven, and stovetop, microwave, and Fisher & Paykel drawer dishwasher. Pull out lazy susan, a drawer for cookie sheets, corner cabinets pull out for full use, soft close drawers, and cabinet doors. Under-cabinet lighting showing off the beautiful Quartz counter. The flooring throughout the home Luxury Vinyl Plank with a one-year transferable warranty. The private front yard patio has 24x24 pavers with blue river rock, plantings with drip irrigation, motion sensor light all so you can relax and enjoy the beautiful mountain and valley city view, surrounded by a grassy area and fir trees. The large primary bedroom has a mirrored wardrobe with an "Elfa" organizer that you can adjust how you want it. The primary bathroom has double sinks and drop-dead gorgeous quartzite counters and comfort height toilets. The tiled floors and shower wall are so beautiful and unbelievably quiet exhaust fan. Remote-controlled fan and cable ready mount for the TV. The second bedroom has a remote control fan and "Elfa" organizer also. The hallway bathroom has beautiful glass wall tile, a refurbished bathtub with a shower head that has a handheld shower head built-in and so quiet exhaust fan. New double-pane windows with wood frames, new AC & heat, water softener. The patio/carport is tiled with a small garden area and ceiling fan to relax and enjoy the quietness. New patio gate and security doors. Call Marie 760-212-9193 Open House 12/12/21 11:00 am to 4:00 pm

For open house information, contact Marie Jebavy, The Real Estate Consultants at 760-405-9060

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38I2V9_0dgPOMsd00

4857 Northerly St, Oceanside, 92056

4 Beds 3 Baths | $900,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,742 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Incredible opportunity to own this beautifully upgraded 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom pool/spa home on over a quarter acre in the very quiet and serene community of Guajome Park Estates! Open and bright with tons of natural light this modern style home features: Quartz counters in the kitchen and bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, neutral colors throughout, huge patio with gas-heated freeform pool & waterfall spa, and low maintenance landscaping! Close to great dining and entertainment and only a 15 minute drive to the beach!

For open house information, contact David Goodman, Windermere Homes & Estates at 858-487-5110

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AoWUZ_0dgPOMsd00

2296 Sunshine Mountain Road, San Marcos, 92069

2 Beds 2 Baths | $1,975,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,040 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Private 6.53 acre property located atop a quiet, gated hilltop community with NO HOA, NO Mello-Roos. Panoramic ocean, sunset, valley + mountain views. Winding road up passing a winery and vineyard to home located on a cul de sac. Investor/ Buyer/ Developer opportunity to build your dream home while residing in the already existing 2000+ sq. ft. Spanish-style home. Bright, breezy, serene 2bd/ 2bath home w/ high ceilings, large ceiling fans throughout, stone fireplace, real wood doors + upgraded hardware, gourmet kitchen that opens up to the family room, granite countertops, natural-colored wood grain tile floors, water-softener system, 2 year old refrigerator, dishwasher + microwave, newly built, oak-toned walk-in closet, and built-in surround system throughout the living room area and outdoor space. In addition, enjoy two outdoor patio areas, two outdoor fire pits, a private residence gate beautifully situated between 2 mature king palms, low-maintenance landscaping and lots of USABLE land for improvements you desire. Shipping containers conveyed with sale for additional storage along with a detached shedProperty used to be an avocado grove - land is zoned for multi-use in Unincorporated San Diego NOT part of San Marcos district! Community is comprised of 5 neighbors/homes. Already have an approved Water Well Permit for a 1,500 foot deep well if you wish to drill a self-sustaining well for the property. Close proximity to freeway entrances (78 AND I-15), Sunshine Mountain Winery, the San Marcos Civic Center, local breweries, CSUSM and Palomar College, Twin Oaks golf course, and all that San Marcos has to offer! Aerial view link: https://video214.com/play/7NUkLlW81cdtOIkRlwafbw/s/dark

For open house information, contact Barbara Stojda, Barbara Stojda Brokerage at 773-405-3000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rHKXO_0dgPOMsd00

2192 Ipanema Lane, Vista, 92084

4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,499,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,980 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Incredible valued home in Vista, CA, price ranging from $1,399,000-$1,499,000. This Tuscany styled luxury 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom, 3980 sq ft custom built home offers a stunning presentation from every angle. Starting with a beautifully, fully landscaped front yard decorated with palm trees, a lush green lawn and a grand stair-cased front pathway which captures the impressive fountain and entryway. The oversized front door opens to soaring ceilings, expansive windows with custom floor to ceiling draperies, crystal chandeliers, an elegant and spacious dining room embellished with custom shutters and upgraded marble tile floors. The open living room gives a sense of elegance as the room is flooded with beautiful natural light and gorgeous marble flooring. The kitchen and family room provide an open living space that leads to the massive backyard perfect for entertaining! The backyard offers a balcony spacious enough to fit an abundance of backyard furniture, tables, etc. attached to an incredible and large grass lawn. The spacious and stunning kitchen has hardwood flooring, a large curved island with bar seating and an arched stove providing a unique architectural design. Included is a Stainless Steel refrigerator, double oven, built-in microwave, recessed lighting, roomy dining and energy efficient sliding glass door. The family room features beautiful, luxuriant white carpet, gas fireplace and huge, energy efficient windows. The main floor also holds the spacious master suite with view of lush backyard, a large master bath, his and hers vanities, and his and hers walk-in closets, soaking tub, walk-in shower and huge storage closet in the bedroom. The office is conveniently located near the front door and may be used as a 5th bedroom if needed. The laundry room includes lots of storage, counter space, sink and refrigerator. The impressive staircase leads to a large extra family room with a view of the backyard, 3 large bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, one of which is a junior en-suite with walk-in closet and attached bathroom. There is also a jack and jill located between 2 other bedrooms and each bedroom has its own private vanity sink. The .56 acre private property provides a massive, flat ready to build pool yard that is already landscaped.

For open house information, contact Louie Ortiz, Keller Williams Realty at 858-720-1900

