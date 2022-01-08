Top homes for sale in Erie

(Erie, PA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Erie than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

0 Glenn & Don Avenue, Fairview, 16415 0 Bed 0 Bath | $400 | 768 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Huge 2 stall garage, for rent. Great storage for your RV and/or recreational vehicles. $500/month plus utility. Hot Water/ Water/Sewer are none.

For open house information, contact Jake Scheloske, Agresti Real Estate at 814-459-9400

4917 Goldsboro Drive, Erie, 16510 3 Beds 2 Baths | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,508 Square Feet | Built in 1977

INVESTOR/FLIPPER? HERE IS A GREAT OPPURTUNITY! HANDY HOME OWNER? HERE IS SOME QUICK EQUITY! PRICED TO SELL IN MILLCREEK! NICE LAYOUT, GREAT YARD, CONVENIENT LOCATION WITH TONS AND TONS OF POTENTIAL! ONLY CASH OR PORTFOLIO LOAN OFFERS, WILL BE CONSIDERED. AS-IS SALE. CONTINGENT ON SHORT SALE APPROVAL

For open house information, contact John Wolf, RE/MAX Real Estate Group Erie at 814-833-9801

3128 Zimmerly Road, Erie, 16506 3 Beds 3 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,698 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Millcreek charmer! Lovely garden and pond, with quaint guest house/yoga studio, terracotta pizza oven, and hot tub making the back patio a family retreat. Unique and spectacular additions abound with an updated kitchen and family room. Large Master Suite with walk in closet, and heated bathroom floors. Finished basement, wine cellar, and art studio above attached garage are highlights to this fabulous home.

For open house information, contact Heather McBrier, Coldwell Banker Select - Commercial at 814-833-3331

3517 W Lake Road, Erie, 16505 2 Beds 2 Baths | $104,900 | Condominium | 1,120 Square Feet | Built in 1973

A WARM & COMFORTABLE END-UNIT CONDO CLOSE TO PRESQUE ISLE STATE PARK. YOU'VE GOT TO SEE THIS MOVE IN READY 2 BEDROOM, 1 1/2 BATH HOME WITH MODERN KITCHEN, ISLAND COUNTER TO DINING AREA & QUAINT CONCRETE PATIO AREA! SPACIOUS MASTER BEDROOM WITH DOUBLE CLOSET. UPDATED 2ND FLOOR FULL BATHROOM SHOWER/TUB. FULL BASEMENT OFFERS LAUNDRY HOOKUPS & STORAGE. INGROUND POOL AVAILABLE DURING THE SEASON. WHY NOT TRY THIS CAREFREE CONDO STYLE LVING? HOA INCL H20, SEWER, GARBAGE, SNOW REMOVAL, LANDSCP, POOL.

For open house information, contact Dawn Nesbitt, Marsha Marsh RES Peach at 814-866-8840