Check out these homes on the Eugene market now

(Eugene, OR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Eugene will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

2343 30Th Place, Springfield, 97477

5 Beds 3 Baths | $483,995 | Single Family Residence | 2,535 Square Feet | Built in None

Marcola Meadows is open by appointment only. See hours below to find when you can book your visit today! Springfield, Oregon is home to D.R. Horton's popular Marcola Meadows - with a new phase officially open and ready for you to explore! With multiple floor plans to choose from, this new home community has the perfect fit for you. Contact an Agent today for a list of available homes for sale in Springfield, OR.Marcola Meadows is the first D.R. Horton community located in beautiful Springfield, Oregon. Located just east of Eugene, Springfield resides within the southern Willamette Valley where you will be close to all the natural beauty that this area has to offer Dorris Ranch, Clear Water Park and the Willamette National Forest. With a renewed focus on revitalizing the area, Downtown Springfield provides a diverse array of shopping, dining and event opportunities.PLEASE NOTE We are open for business by appointment only. We can also live stream a model home video tour. Whatever option you choose, well help with your new home decision. Start your shopping online, then contact us to schedule your personal appointment.Photos and video are representative of plan only and may vary as built.

For open house information, contact Ashley Mead D.R. Horton - Oregon

Copyright © 2022 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-72313-S150)

4150 Marshall Ave, Eugene, 97402

3 Beds 2 Baths | $344,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,260 Square Feet | Built in 1948

This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is in a great location! Close to shopping, schools and so many more amenities. Recently updated Beautiful new Kitchen! Original Fir Hardwood floors throughout the home, New natural gas furnace, a Large Master Bedroom with On Suite, Large Family Room/Media Room with New vinyl sliding glass doors leading to back yard, Large fenced backyard with lots of shade and Privacy. Home is ready for a little TLC and your final touches!

For open house information, contact Danielle Mitchell, Mountain View RE and Prop Mngmnt at 541-654-0333

Copyright © 2022 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21589205)

5455 Donald St, Eugene, 97405

4 Beds 3 Baths | $550,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,016 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Beautifully remodeled home situated in a quiet, peaceful area. You will love the attention to detail in this amazing Cooks Kitchen. Durable stainless steel Electrolux appliances. Enjoy entertaining family and friends in this spacious open floor plan with covered deck to extend your living space. Cozy up to the warm fireplace. The lower bedroom has a full bath and separate access. So close to town yet you feel like you are miles away in the country. You will fall in love with this home!

For open house information, contact Jo Ann Zebrowski, RE/MAX Integrity at 541-345-8100

Copyright © 2022 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21649688)

4139 Richland St, Springfield, 97478

4 Beds 3 Baths | $642,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,098 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Steeped in quality construction this custom home is a perfect balance between elegance & functionality. Grand living spaces & intimate rooms for quality living boast vaulted ceilings, gas appliances, bamboo floors, built-in shelving & desks w/super work from home areas. Large mstr suite offers soaking tub, walk-in shower & walk-in closet. Enjoy cooking w/ gas in this open kitchen offering quartz counters, recessed lighting & soft close cabinets. Huge yard offers fire pit, BBQs & fun all seasons!

For open house information, contact Bess Blacquiere, Equinox Real Estate at 541-683-2200

Copyright © 2022 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21215613)

With Eugene Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

