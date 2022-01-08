ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

Brownsville-curious? These homes are on the market

 1 day ago

(Brownsville, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Brownsville. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JEowG_0dgPOILj00

28545 Fm 803, San Benito, 78586

3 Beds 1 Bath | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,264 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Great opportunity unfinished construction with 2.2 acres. Home has some electrical, plumbing, insulation, BUT needs to be finished out. New caliche drive, septic available (1), water available and electric provided by Magic Valley. Side deck & ramp on the front of house.

For open house information, contact Bertha De La Rosa, KELLER WILLIAMS LOWER RIO GRANDE VALLEY at 956-423-8877

Copyright © 2022 Rio Grande Valley Multiple Listing Service Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HBRTX-29729713)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FzYk9_0dgPOILj00

25793 Fm 3462, San Benito, 78586

4 Beds 2 Baths | $200,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,900 Square Feet | Built in 1950

This large 4 bedrooms / 2 bathrooms home sits on 1.789 acres on the Northside of San Benito. 1,900 sqft with plenty of storage and a large laundry room. Many updates, including: appliances, bathrooms, doors, electrical, fixtures, flooring, kitchen, plumbing, windows and walls. Recently leveled with a warranty on file.

For open house information, contact TANA SPRINGER, EXP Realty, LLC at 888-519-7431

Copyright © 2022 Rio Grande Valley Multiple Listing Service Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HBRTX-29731649)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08wZkd_0dgPOILj00

147 Gilson, Brownsville, 78520

3 Beds 2 Baths | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,122 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Started Home perfect Location , near expressway , Schools , shopping centers and More ... Located In the growing city of Brownsville need a little TLC , Seller is Motivated to sell. Make your appointment today

For open house information, contact Rosalva Rodriguez, Re/Max Elite at 956-330-3674

Copyright © 2022 Greater McAllen Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GMARTX-371101)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Borkr_0dgPOILj00

6501 Anderson Ave, Olmito, 78575

2 Beds 1 Bath | $1,900,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 1940

THIS THIS BEAUTIFUL PROPERTY CONSISTS OF 9 PLUS ACRES , THE ONLY ACREAGE LEFT IN THIS SUBDIVISION , NO RESTRICTIONS AS TO WHAT YOU WANT TO BUILD CAN BE APARTMENTS , DUPLEXES, OR SUBDIVID AND BUILD MANY HOMES , ONE OF THE OLDEST PROPERTIES IN THE SUBDIVISION, IT HAS 2 TRAILER HOMES THAT ARE RENTED , THIS PROPERTY RUNS ON NATURAL GAS AND ELECTRIC, ITS ON A CORNER LOT ON RESACA , PROPERTY BEHIND IS LAGO VISTA SUBDIVISION , THIS PROPERTY HAS SEVERAL DEEDS AND SEVERAL SURVEYS , PROPERTY IS BETWEEN ANDERSON AVE AND LAKESIDE BLVD.

For open house information, contact Grace Rosenbaum, Superior One Realty at 956-544-7653

Copyright © 2022 Rio Grande Valley Multiple Listing Service Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HBRTX-29730713)

See more property details

Comments / 0

