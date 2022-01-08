Check out these Gainesville homes on the market

(Gainesville, FL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Gainesville. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

8620 Sw 111Th Terrace, Gainesville, 32608 4 Beds 2 Baths | $292,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,538 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a bonus room. Upon entering the home you are greeted by the dining room and spacious living room featuring a wood burning fire place and new sliding glass door back patio with decorative ceiling and 1+ acre of private land. The owners suite has a large window that allows abundant natural light with a wonderful view of the back yard, two closets, the NEW attached owner bathroom has a walk-in shower with custom tile, rain shower head and large vanity. With a split floor plan you will find the two guest room on the opposite side of the home with a Jack and Jill bath. The kitchen features granite countertops, NEW stainless steel appliances, USB outlets and under cabinet lighting. Through the pocket door you will find the laundry room that leads to your bonus room or 4th bedroom. This bonus room is where you can dream with a private entrance and closet this space can easily be turned into your 4th bedroom, at home yoga studio, home office, playroom or anything your family needs. Included is a large storage shed. Throughout the home you will find NEW: lighting, ceiling fans, LVP flooring, tile in the bathrooms, paint (int/ext), doors & 5" baseboards. NO Hoa, USDA Eligible.

2127 Sw 39Th Drive, Gainesville, 32607 2 Beds 2 Baths | $100,000 | Townhouse | 900 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Don't miss this affordable unit in a prime location! This 2 bedroom 1.5 bath unit offers an open floor plan, lots of light, newer A/C system, tile floors downstairs, and is complete with washer and dryer. Both bedrooms are located upstairs, spacious, and share a bath in the middle. The master bedroom also offers its own private balcony. Downstairs is a half bath, great room with dining space, and the kitchen. Located close to UF, shopping, North Florida Regional Medical Center, The Oaks Mall, and on the bus route. Call today!

21305 Nw 86Th Avenue, Micanopy, 32667 4 Beds 2 Baths | $775,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,528 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Rare opportunity to own 19.08 acres with a 4 bedroom home and an orchard located on a portion of the land. This property is 2 parcels that make up the 19.08 acres. The house has a fireplace, inside laundry room, walk in pantry, photography room, bonus room, split floor plan, screened in porch, and open floor plan. The roof is a few years old. There is a pole barn located on the property but it needs work. There is a creek in the back of the property. Current survey of the property available. See attached list of all fruit and vegetable trees. Information is deemed correct but not warranted.

6606 Nw 77Th Street, Gainesville, 32653 4 Beds 4 Baths | $868,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,896 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Pre-Construction. To be built. Welcome to the Highland, custom built with all of your desired features. Three bedrooms, a BONUS room, and four baths, with a spacious kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and wood cabinets. An expansive floor plan with vaulted ceilings in the great room, and a two car garage. You will also get to relax by your refreshing pool on a hot day or enjoy nature with a short walk, bike ride, or run to San Felasco State Park. Pick your finishes for a home custom built just for you by Sparks Construction. Sparks Construction has been building custom homes in Gainesville, Lake City, and Live Oak since 2004, striving to build the highest quality homes in the market!

