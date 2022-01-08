Take a look at these homes on the market in Chattanooga

(Chattanooga, TN) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Chattanooga than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

2214 Roanoke Rd, Clarksvile, 37403 4 Beds 4 Baths | $657,000 | Single Family Attached | 4,351 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Gorgeous home that has been meticulously maintained! This home has 3 bedrooms on the main floor and 1 upstairs. All doorways are 3 foot and the house is ADA compliant. This is a custom built home that was completely renovated 4 years ago. All cabinetry is Mennonite honed.*Chandelier in entryway does not convey. Will be replaced prior to closing.

2806 Hidden Trail Ln, Chattanooga, 37421 5 Beds 3 Baths | $349,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,902 Square Feet | Built in 1987

HOT OFF THE PRESS!!! This 5 bedroom 3 full bath home in the sought after, highly desired east Brainerd area. If you're looking for privacy plus location, this home is the right one for you. I can guarantee you this house sits on the most hidden lot in the Hidden Trail Subdivision. This home features a flag lot of 1.55 acres surrounded by woods adding more privacy. As you walk up to the house there are 2 driveways, a fenced in backyard and a large covered front porch. One of the seller's favorite spots of the home is sipping her coffee on the front porch, listening to the birds while swinging on the swing. You'll notice this home has been remodeled from the ground up starting with finishes on the foundation, exterior paint, a metal roof with gutters, and excavated yard. Upon entering the home, you'll adore the open floor plan living space that features the great room, kitchen, and dining. You will notice the natural light flowing from the hardwoods to the cathedral ceiling. The seller's personalization includes granite countertops, an island, and natural wood touches with a farmhouse feel. All kitchen appliances remain with the home. The rest of the main floor has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The spacious master bedroom includes his and her closets and new hardwood-like tile floors. As we move to the downstairs you have the den to enjoy and 2 additional bedrooms with closets. (disclaimer: the 2 bedrooms in the basement are finished, have closets, and no windows.) Also downstairs is a bathroom suite with a garden tub, double vanities, and utility/laundry room. Access to the garage is in the basement. The backyard offers plenty of room to entertain on the deck and by the firepit. The large fenced-in back yard is great for pets and children at play. There is an out building for added storage. Come see this home before it's too late. OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 2PM-4PM.

104 Coffman Dr, Fort Oglethorpe, 30742 3 Beds 2 Baths | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,300 Square Feet | Built in 1960

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!! This humble home is conveniently located blocks from shopping, restaurants and much more that the city of Fort Oglethorpe has to offer! Downtown Chattanooga and Hamilton Place mall are just minutes away! Boasting 3 bedrooms and two full bath and a bonus room downstairs leading to the garage with lots of storage. Do not miss this opportunity to give this home a little TLC and a happy new home owner!n Home is being sold AS-IS. Please contact listing agent for more details! 423.227.8168

1046 Balmoral Drive, Signal Mountain, 37377 3 Beds 3 Baths | $310,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,459 Square Feet | Built in 1975

INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY!! Amazing views, located on the side of Signal Mountain overlooking the Tennessee River. Home being sold AS IS.

