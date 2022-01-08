Take a look at these homes for sale in Greenville

(Greenville, SC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Greenville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

303 Sweetgrass Lane, Piedmont, 29673 3 Beds 3 Baths | $292,890 | Single Family Residence | 2,196 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome to Cambridge Walk, floorplans including ranch and 2-story homes with unmatched included features. One of D.R. Horton's newest swim communities! This beautiful community is centrally located between Greenville and Simpsonville, and just minutes from Hwy 25, I-85, and I-385 making your commute easier than ever!! Cambridge Walk offers the best of both worlds with its quaint small-town charm yet big city convenience, with easy access to all of the desired locations for shopping, dining, parks, golf, hospitals, and more! Featuring tot lot, sidewalks, streetlights and oversized homesites. This active community is perfect for all lifestyles, and why Cambridge Walk is a perfect place to call home!

For open house information, contact Ivonne Wilson D.R. Horton - Greenville

401 Sweetgrass Lane, Piedmont, 29673 5 Beds 3 Baths | $304,990 | Single Family Residence | 2,454 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome to Cambridge Walk, floorplans including ranch and 2-story homes with unmatched included features. One of D.R. Horton's newest swim communities! This beautiful community is centrally located between Greenville and Simpsonville, and just minutes from Hwy 25, I-85, and I-385 making your commute easier than ever!! Cambridge Walk offers the best of both worlds with its quaint small-town charm yet big city convenience, with easy access to all of the desired locations for shopping, dining, parks, golf, hospitals, and more! Featuring tot lot, sidewalks, streetlights and oversized homesites. This active community is perfect for all lifestyles, and why Cambridge Walk is a perfect place to call home!

For open house information, contact Ivonne Wilson D.R. Horton - Greenville

2011 Edwards Lake Road, Greer, 29651 4 Beds 3 Baths | $595,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,733 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Almost new! modern Farmhouse built in 2020 in sought after Blue Ridge area. Open floor plan and luxury vinyl flooring, built in central vac system, high end custom lighting, quartz counter tops, subway tile backsplash are just the beginning of the trending features in this home .Owners suite on main level includes soaking tub and unique concrete shower, luxury vinyl tile that looks like ceramic tile but easy maintenance, double vanity with dual sinks. Great laundry area and built in lockers! Both rocking chair front porch and rear deck have tongue and groove wood ceilings and rear deck has stainless cable railing system.. Lots of concrete and room to park your RV at this home! All this in a country home just a short drive to amenities. Check out the walk through virtual tour and Make your appointment to see this home today!

For open house information, contact JANICE PARKKONEN, GREER REAL ESTATE COMPANY at 864-877-2770

313 Sweetgrass Lane, Piedmont, 29673 3 Beds 3 Baths | $306,990 | Single Family Residence | 2,196 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome to Cambridge Walk, floorplans including ranch and 2-story homes with unmatched included features. One of D.R. Horton's newest swim communities! This beautiful community is centrally located between Greenville and Simpsonville, and just minutes from Hwy 25, I-85, and I-385 making your commute easier than ever!! Cambridge Walk offers the best of both worlds with its quaint small-town charm yet big city convenience, with easy access to all of the desired locations for shopping, dining, parks, golf, hospitals, and more! Featuring tot lot, sidewalks, streetlights and oversized homesites. This active community is perfect for all lifestyles, and why Cambridge Walk is a perfect place to call home!

For open house information, contact Ivonne Wilson D.R. Horton - Greenville