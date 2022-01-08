Providence-curious? These homes are on the market

(Providence, RI) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Providence. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

353 Chatham Circle, Warwick, 02886 3 Beds 3 Baths | $309,000 | Condominium | 1,489 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Welcome home to a well maintained condo in desirable Wethersfield Commons. This spacious move-in ready home boasts 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, beautiful bamboo floors, central air and a new roof. The master bedroom features an ensuite full bathroom. The third bedroom is on the 1st level which could also be used as a family room. Loads of storage space including laundry area. Sewer and water included in condo fee. You also have access to a large in-ground community pool, clubhouse, library, game room and tennis courts. A short walk to the small pond where you can sit and enjoy the view. Close to restaurants, shopping and highway access.

For open house information, contact Joe Beeley, RE/MAX 1st Choice at 401-943-6111

5 Baldwin Orchard Drive, Cranston, 02920 3 Beds 2 Baths | $449,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,964 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Sprawling, Mid Century, split-level home featuring 4 full levels of living space located in the highly desirable Dean Estates neighborhood of Cranston! The main floor features a gracious entryway, oversized living room, formal dining room, spacious updated eat in kitchen and a 3-season room. Up a few stairs to 3 generous bedrooms and an updated full bathroom. From the main level, head down a few stairs to the fireplaced family room with walkout access to the backyard, an area for an office, playroom or an opportunity to convert the space to a laundry room, another full bath with a stand-up shower (in-law potential?), and there's also direct access from the family room to the attached, integral, 2-car garage. If all of this isn't enough for you, let's head down a few more stairs from this level to yet another finished area perfect for a game room, playroom or perhaps an opportunity for home theater. Add in other amenities including central air (ahhh!), hardwood flooring, natural gas heating, cooking & hot water, municipal sewer & water, a 10K sq. ft. lot with beautiful hardscaped patio and its proximity to Garden City, Chapel View & easy access to interstates 95 & 295 and you've found yourself the perfect new home!

For open house information, contact John Moretti, Williams & Stuart Real Estate at 401-942-0200

116 Prentice Avenue, Pawtucket, 02860 2 Beds 2 Baths | $259,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,296 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Appealing two bedroom ranch. Features open floor plan with spacious living room, dining area, eat in kitchen all applianced. Full bath with laundry area. Partially finished lower with storage, workshop and full bath. Updated mechanicals. Nice yard and ample parking. Call for showings.

For open house information, contact Victoria Doran, RE/MAX River's Edge at 401-245-2000

1117 Douglas Avenue, North Providence, 02904 2 Beds 2 Baths | $230,000 | Condominium | 1,669 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Own a stylish and modern 2 bed 2 full bath open concept condo 10 minutes' drive to downtown Providence. This unit features a spacious kitchen with ample storage and counter space, dishwasher, hardwood floors throughout, exposed brick walls, high ceilings, two large, updated bathrooms, one en-suite with a jacuzzi tub and one bathroom with a huge, seated shower. Other amenities include two parking spaces close to the main entrance, ample guest parking, central air, 200 amp service, gas heat and digital intercom system operated via app or QR code. Very pet friendly, cats and dogs are welcome. This condo offers a designated outdoor area for dogs. HOA fees cover master insurance, water and sewer fees, landscaping, snow removal and trash removal. Subject to seller finding suitable housing. Call today to schedule a private showing.

For open house information, contact Randi Giles, Link Real Estate at 401-289-2600