House hunt Des Moines: See what’s on the market now

(Des Moines, IA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Des Moines will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1007 Orchard Hills Drive, Norwalk, 50211 4 Beds 3 Baths | $475,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,703 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Welcome to Summit Home’s Bradford plan! This striking ranch plan has almost 2,800 finished sq ft with the convenience of main level living. The main level boasts 2 spacious bedrooms, a laundry room, walk in pantry and large island for entertaining! The master suite has a large walk in closet and extra large windows for natural sunlight. The basement has a huge rec room, wet bar, a large bedroom, full bathroom and tons of storage space! There is still time to customize this home- don’t miss out!

For open house information, contact Jaci Holt, RE/MAX Concepts at 515-453-0000

212 8Th Street, West Des Moines, 50265 3 Beds 2 Baths | $155,000 | Single Family Residence | 968 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Located just a few blocks from the Historical Valley Junction, this home has had quite a few updates. Main floor bed room has a vaulted ceiling with a nice size closet. Large family room is at the back of the house with 1/2 bath very close. The cute kitchen is very efficient and has a quaint eating area with a cool light fixture. The front room or living room is good sized. As you come into the front door there is lots of natural light and space to kick of shoes and hang up coats. Upstairs there are two bedrooms and a full bath, all with closets. The basement has been dry and kept clean. Nice laundry area and workshop area. Love the privacy fenced in back yard! The two car garage is also in the back with extra parking outside of the fence both front and back. This garage has an insulated double door and built in sturdy shelving. This is a great house, yard, garage and location! Come check it out.

For open house information, contact Good, Robin, RE/MAX Real Estate Concepts-AM at 515-276-2872

3830 66Th Street, Urbandale, 50322 2 Beds 2 Baths | $229,900 | Single Family Residence | 924 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Not only does this home have great curb appeal and its adorable inside! Check out this well maintained home in the highly sought after Urbandale area. New LP SMART siding with a fresh coat of paint. Fenced in yard featuring new landscaping, (rock, shrubs and prairie grasses). The OVERSIZED 24X30 garage also has a new roof. The privacy fence & garden shed were an addition in 2021. Step inside to the freshly painted living room in a subtle greytone accented by white coved ceilings. Original oak hardwood floors. The kitchen has ample cabinet space with new granite countertops & stainless appliances. 2 bedrooms on the main floor with a remodeled full bath. Additional space in the partially finished basement with a family room, non-conforming bedroom, 4 bath, laundry room w/ cabinets & sink. Make an appointment to see this home for yourself.

For open house information, contact Michele Cheek, Keller Williams Ankeny Metro at 515-965-9100

1201 20Th Avenue Se, Altoona, 50009 5 Beds 3 Baths | $556,141 | Single Family Residence | 1,961 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Welcome Home to the Cromwell plan by Orton Homes. Located in Altoona's newest development Scenic Ridge, this home is a show stopper. With over 3500 finished square feet, every square foot of the 5 bedroom 3 bathroom home is thoughtfully and impeccably designed. From the moment you walk in the front door, you will fall in love. The great room features a floor to ceiling fireplace with built ins and amazing views. The chefs kitchen is impressive with a walk in pantry, gas range, and massive center island. Rounding out the main floor is a spacious master suite that takes advantage of the views and two additional bedrooms. The WALKOUT lower level features a family room perfect for entertaining with a walk behind wet bar. There are also two additional bedrooms and a bathroom along with plenty of room for storage. Spend your days outside and enjoy the peaceful surroundings in your .503 acre lot, covered deck, and irrigation system. So much to love about this gorgeous Orton Homes!

For open house information, contact Sara Macias, RE/MAX Precision at 515-494-1066