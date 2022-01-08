ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

Ocala-curious? These homes are on the market

Ocala Updates
Ocala Updates
 1 day ago

(Ocala, FL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Ocala than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20UlF4_0dgPOBAe00

2801 Se 48 Avenue, Ocala, 34480

3 Beds 3 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,425 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Custom built Fabian three bedroom two and half bath home in the in much desired southeast Ocala, Magnolia Park! This property looks and feels like home! Charming open concept floor-plan, freshly painted interior and exterior, brand NEW carpeting, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a gas fireplace, 10 ft ceilings with crown molding throughout, and a rear entry garage / alley. The formal dining, eat in nook, and spacious kitchen will make a perfect gathering place for family and friends, and a wonderful place to celebrate the holidays. Enjoy your morning coffee on the spacious front or back porch, also, perfect for entertaining! This beautiful gated community with park settings includes a playground, outdoor workout equipment and pickleball court.

For open house information, contact Lauren Holt, ELITE REALTY BROKERAGE at 941-740-5411

Copyright © 2022 Stellar MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MFRMLSFL-A4514863)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aMwv0_0dgPOBAe00

819 41St Ave, Ocala, 34470

3 Beds 2 Baths | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,460 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Looking for a great investment property and fixer upper, look no further and give me a call today.

For open house information, contact Jamie Martin, Hatcher Realty Services, Inc. Trenton at 352-498-5151

Copyright © 2022 Dixie-Gilchrist-Levy Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DGLMLSFL-782880)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=285OFw_0dgPOBAe00

371 Hickory Course Loop, Ocala, 34472

4 Beds 2 Baths | $306,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,828 Square Feet | Built in None

This all concrete block constructed, one-story layout optimizes living space with an open concept kitchen overlooking the living area, dining room, and the outdoor covered lanai. The well-appointed kitchen comes with all appliances, including refrigerator, built-in dishwasher, electric range, and microwave. The owner's suite, located at the back of the home for privacy, has an ensuite bathroom. Two additional bedrooms share the second bathroom. The third bedroom is located near the laundry room, which is equipped with included washer and dryer. Pictures, photographs, colors, features, and sizes are for illustration purposes only and will vary from the homes as built. Home and community information including pricing, included features, terms, availability and amenities are subject to change and prior sale at any time without notice or obligation. CBC039052.

For open house information, contact Debra Cressey - Online Sales Consultant D.R. Horton - West Central Florida

Copyright © 2022 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-34745-347-34745-347450000-0297)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NENz0_0dgPOBAe00

10980 Sw 63Rd Avenue, Ocala, 34476

3 Beds 3 Baths | $188,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,966 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Beautiful 3/3 in 55+ community of Spruce Creek with 1966 square feet of living area. Home features open FLOOR PLAN concept living room with sliding doors that lead to enclosed lanai, split bedroom plan, kitchen with lots of cabinets and under cabinet lighting. New lights under fans, new carpet, and new window treatments throughout. Owners bedroom has large walk in closet with plenty of room for storage and en suite bathroom, hallway has floor to ceiling mirror. Second bathroom has a wonderful walk in bathtub. Separate IN LAW/ GUEST Suite has open living area, full bath, kitchen, and separate entrance. Solar light in carport. New electrical panel 2021. Hot water heater 2019. Septic drain field replaced 2019.

For open house information, contact Bonita Baker, GAILEY ENTERPRISES REAL ESTATE at 770-733-2596

Copyright © 2022 Stellar MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MFRMLSFL-OM631730)

