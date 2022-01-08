House hunt Oxnard: See what’s on the market now

(Oxnard, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Oxnard will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

3241 Strathmore Drive, Ventura, 93003 4 Beds 2 Baths | $762,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,293 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Wonderful 1 story 4 Bedroon 2 Bath home located in mid Ventura. Hardwood floors, bathrooms updated, formal dining room, newer copper plumbing, newer electrical panel and forced heating unit. Newer windows with wood blinds. Kitchen has newer stove and has been updated. Laundry room in the interior of home. Nice back yard.

For open house information, contact Kepola Bello-Arner, Keller Williams West Ventura County at 805-643-3337

91 Barry Drive, Ventura, 93001 4 Beds 2 Baths | $755,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,397 Square Feet | Built in 1947

Welcome to West Ventura living! Great curb appeal with recently painted exterior, custom planter boxes and drought tolerant landscaping. This home offers 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 1397 square feet of living space. Nice sized kitchen with some stainless steel appliances. Wood like flooring and tile throughout. The home sits on a 5000 square foot lot that includes artificial turf in rear yard for low maintenance. Located within minutes to downtown Ventura, beaches, hiking trails, parks and restaurants.

For open house information, contact Denise Chaparro, RE/MAX Gold Coast REALTORS at 805-339-3500

2036 Pierpont Boulevard, Ventura, 93001 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,925,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,660 Square Feet | Built in 1951

Ocean views! Welcome to this amazing stretch of paradise with frontage along Woodstock Lane at Ventura's coveted Pierpont Beach nestled in between Malibu and Santa Barbara. This sandy sweet spot borders approximately 1 mile of the beautiful Pacific Ocean and sits just south of San Buenaventura Beach Park & north of the Ventura Harbor. The Ventura beach & harbor area sit tucked in between Santa Barbara & Malibu, just off the 101 approximately an hour north of Los Angeles & offer an idyllic beach lifestyle & a slower, softer pace. The Pierpont Bay area was originally subdivided by Los Angeles developer Frank Meline, into lots during the 1920s & originally planned with English style homes on lanes with English names. This georgeous Colonial meets beach modern masterpiece features smooth white stucco with black trim, black shutters & white picket fence is a fully furnished vacation home that sits on a large lushly landscaped lot w/wrap around yard complete w/, palms, hibiscus & rose, expansive grass area. Interior features include exposed beam ceilings, recessed lighting, fire sprinklers, luxury bamboo, designer tile & vinyl flooring, Plantation shutters, modern ceiling fan/light fixtures, mirrored closets throughout, Designer bamboo glass window touches, arched window & door touches, dual pane windows and slider, kitchen with Corian countertops, lovely garden window & skylight with wraparound bar and built in wine rack, two master size suites and one guest bedroom with beautiful wooden Murphy bed, interior laundry room w/built ins, private large main master suite encompasses the entire upstairs and features a sitting area, travertine master bath, walk in closet and the main feature that will take your breath away.....the large 2nd story balcony complete with beautiful ocean views. Your world will be filled with sunsets and sand, playing in the waves, kayaking, boating, paddle boarding, visits to local yacht clubs, wineries, golfing, shopping & restaurants. Come for a day, stay for a lifetime!

For open house information, contact Desti Centineo, RE/MAX Gold Coast-Beach Marina Office at 805-382-9441

586 High Point Drive, Ventura, 93003 4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,795,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,016 Square Feet | Built in 1975

*PRIVATE* *UNOBSTRUCTED VIEWS* Very private location in the Clearpoint hillside community, this single story home is perfect for entertaining with several outdoor spaces including a large covered patio and firepit. Enjoy unobstructed views to the city below, coastline and the Channel Islands. Well cared for and quality updates over the years include a remodeled kitchen with high end Thermador appliances, solid walnut cabinets, and brushed rainforest granite counters that is sure to delight the family chef. This beautiful home also offers two fireplaces, updated baths, bamboo flooring in the bedrooms, newer windows and concrete roof, plus many other upgrades such as a whole house water filter, tankless water heater, and solid alder doors. Enjoy a quiet morning on the patio outside the owner's suite, which includes skylights, large walk in shower and a waterfall feature in the ensuite bath. Nearly 3/4 of an acre lot, there is a pebble tech pool and spa as well as multiple fruit trees including citrus, avocado, apple, passion fruit and pomegranate. Current owners have hosted several weddings at their home too - a wonderful venue for entertaining both small and large groups. Attached two car garage, indoor laundry room, and outdoor built in storage cabinets. Hike or mountain bike the many trails of Harmon Canyon preserve next door to Clearpoint. Clearpoint has CC&R's, available upon request, and a voluntary HOA at $20 per year.

For open house information, contact Loretta Barbar, RESOURCE REAL ESTATE at 805-340-1937